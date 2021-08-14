Voter data needs to be synced with technology to verify poll fraud: PM





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that for the first time in the country’s history, the government will synchronize technology and data to eliminate any risk of fraud in general elections.

“We will organize a ’21st century’ election with the necessary technological arrangements in place to ensure a transparent and fair election,” he said during the launching ceremony of various initiatives of the National Database Authority. and registration (NADRA) at its headquarters.

Newly inaugurated projects included the launch of the foreigners registration card, the Pak Covid-19 mobile vaccination pass, a national certification and renewal campaign, the establishment of 66 NADRA registration centers across the country and the launch of 90 mobile check-in vans.

The results based on a free and transparent electoral exercise would be acceptable to all, added the Prime Minister.

Regarding the launch of the registration card for foreigners and the work permit for foreigners, he said the initiative would bring the segment into the social and financial mainstream.

He argued that more than three million registered Afghan refugees would also benefit from the settlement, which would help them run their businesses legally.

Imran Khan said it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate the people in any way possible.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a latest system based on artificial intelligence to curb the issuance of false identity cards. The system was designed in a short period of time by the new president of NADRA, Tariq Malik; it would also help detect foreigners in the database.

In the new system, the head of the household will be able to know or verify the contact details of his family members by simply sending an SMS and informing NADRA in case of addition or deletion.

Earlier upon his arrival at NADRA headquarters, the Prime Minister examined the specially designed mobile check-in van, fully equipped to provide NADRA services to people living in remote areas of the country.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib were also present at the event.

NADRA President Tariq Malik briefed the Prime Minister on the various facilities, including data collection, fingerprinting and photo scanning facilities, which will be provided to people who cannot visit the centers of the NADRA.

The foreigners registration card and work permit will allow foreigners and their families to run businesses, be admitted to private educational institutions, get private employment, mobile SIM cards, connections utilities, open bank accounts, register a vehicle and other purchases.

Cardholders will also be protected from prosecution under the Aliens Act. On the other hand, the Covid-19 pass mobile app will immediately verify the document by organizations or Pakistanis traveling in Pakistan and abroad.

By scanning the QR code on the vaccination certificate, one can easily know the validity of the document which would show the person’s name, passport number and other details.

