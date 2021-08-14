Covid: the first vaccines given in the United Kingdom arrive in Zambia





The first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine donated by the UK as part of a global distribution program have arrived in Zambia, which is a big boost for global vaccine equity.

Gavi, the vaccine alliance, said 119,200 doses of AstraZeneca had landed in Lusaka, with 51,840 more arriving in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday.

Angola, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal and Uganda are among the other African countries which are also expected to benefit from the three million doses given to the continent by the Great Britain via the World Health Organization’s Covax distribution program. UK VACCINES HAVE ARRIVED IN ZAMBIA 119,000 vaccine doses donated from the UK to Zambia via COVAX have now reached Lusaka. Only by vaccinating people around the world can we fight the virus and protect ourselves against newer variants of COVID-19. Photos of @Unicef ?? pic.twitter.com/mrq3QyEFcg – Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development (@FCDOGovUK) August 13, 2021 The UK has pledged to donate 100 million spare vaccines to the poorest countries, with 75% of people in Britain now double-bitten. Nine million were sent in the first batch, of which five million were distributed by Covax. The UK also covers the costs of syringes, safety boxes, air freight and other ancillary costs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a goal of getting a vaccine to everyone around the world by the end of 2022. Mr Johnson tweeted: ‘Thanks to donations from the UK, three million of the world’s most vulnerable people will now have access to Covid vaccinations. “They join more than a billion people around the world who have been protected by the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The UK will continue to be a major supporter of Covax. ” The first doses of # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE vaccines given to #COVAX by the UK are expected to land in Zambia and DRC today! 3 million @AstraZeneca doses will be delivered to 11 African countries in the coming days; the first of the 80 million pledged to COVAX in total. https://t.co/gn2vRaF3j7 – Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (@gavi) August 13, 2021 The UK has provided £ 548million in funding to the Gavi Covax Advance Market Commitment to help buy doses for 92 low-income economies. Gavi praised Mr Johnson’s administration for using the G7 presidency to agree on major dose-sharing commitments with world leaders at the Carbis Bay summit in Cornwall in June. Dr Seth Berkley, Managing Director of Gavi, said: “The UK government has been one of the strongest advocates for global immunization and an early supporter of Covax. “Dose donations play an important role in Covax’s mission, especially now that we expect deliveries to scale up aggressively in the coming weeks. “These deliveries will have a direct impact on the protection of some of the most vulnerable people in the world. ” More than 600 million doses have already been promised to Covax by a multitude of countries.

