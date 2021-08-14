Pakistan wants to strengthen cooperation with Iraq (PM Imran Khan)





Screenshot from Prime Minister’s Office video / Twitter (@PakPMO). Imran Khan appreciates Iraq’s efforts to rebuild the country. Discussions are held on bilateral relations and deepening mutual cooperation. Iraqi Foreign Minister invited Iraqi Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Iraq.

ISLAMABAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister and Iraqi Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Thursday to discuss Pakistan’s bilateral relations and deepening mutual cooperation with Iraq, The News reported.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Dr Hussain was warmly greeted by Prime Minister Khan, who reaffirmed Pakistan’s close ties with Iraq and said they are based on faith and culture.

Addressing Hussein, the prime minister appreciated Iraq’s efforts to rebuild the country and expressed his best wishes for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation extended to the Iraqi Prime Minister and expressed the hope that the visit will take place soon.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of solving problems through dialogue and diplomacy.

Regarding Afghanistan, it was reiterated that from Pakistan’s point of view there is no military solution and the only way forward is a negotiated political solution.

The Prime Minister urged the international community to step up settlement efforts in Afghanistan, as peace in the country is a shared responsibility.

Hussein addressed the greetings of the Iraqi leadership to the Prime Minister and affirmed Iraq’s desire to forge a stronger relationship with Pakistan. He conveyed the Iraqi Prime Minister’s invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Iraq.

Hussein highlighted Iraq’s efforts to reduce tensions in the region and promote cooperation among countries in the region. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s support for Iraq’s efforts.

