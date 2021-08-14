Family of British-Iranian label detained PM Johnson “incompetent”





The family of an Anglo-Iranian man detained in Tehran on Friday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of incompetence, as they pushed for talks to secure his release Anoosheh Ashoori, a 67-year-old retired engineer from south London, was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his mother and jailed for 10 years on charges of spying for Israel. The government has called his case a top priority, but his family have been unable to secure a meeting with the prime minister despite his request more than a year ago. “We hope to obtain formal recognition of my husband’s case (…) by Boris Johnson, who has never recognized us publicly for four years,” Ashoori’s wife Sherry Izadi told AFP. Izadi, along with her daughter Elika and son Aryan, were seated in three chairs outside Downing Street, a fourth being left empty to represent Johnson’s failure to meet them. Aryan Ashoori has suggested Johnson may be “afraid” of getting personally involved after a failed intervention in the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, another British-Iranian national detained in Tehran, was used by Iran to justify his detention continues. “He’s so incompetent he’s afraid to say something and make it worse. I’m actually partially worried that this could happen,” he said. Her daughter Elika said she was “not even sure he knew” about the case, but Johnson then tweeted that “Anoosheh and other British nationals unfairly imprisoned in Iran must be able to return to their families United Kingdom”. Double nationals from various countries have been detained in Iran in what activists and the British government say is a hostage-taking aimed at putting pressure on the West. A small group of protesters, including Amnesty Acting CEO Sacha Deshmukh and Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, backed the family’s appeal, carrying signs reading “ANOOSHEH free” and “Prime Minister, why won’t you meet us? “ The story continues “Today marks the fourth anniversary of Anoosheh’s kidnapping from the streets,” Deshmukh told AFP. “I’m not sure why the prime minister would be so reluctant to meet the family,” he added, as he called on Johnson to grant diplomatic protection to Ashoori. Wife Sherry said the past few months had been “difficult” after Iranian authorities cut her husband’s telephone privileges, but she was able to speak to him on Thursday. Her daughter Elika remembered the most difficult times she has faced in the past four years. “Small things are worse than big, like you go into my father’s office and see his mug that has not been used, and you go to the back garden and his shed was just gathering dust and things rusting. She told AFP. yes-jwp / phz / jxb

