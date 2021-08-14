Rachel Maddow Reports Sign of Life in Georgia Criminal Investigation into Trump 2020 Election Efforts





MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reported a source who said the revelations about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results are “useful” for a criminal investigation in the county. by Fulton.

Prosecutors opened the investigation in February, following Trump’s appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked the official to “find” the 11,780 votes sufficient to reverse his loss. Maddow told her audience on Friday she had an “exclusive” with new information regarding a senior Justice Department official that will help the process move forward.

“We can report these new revelations about Trump’s post-election plot in Georgia tonight. This effort led by Trump’s Justice Department official Jeff Clark is aimed at getting Georgia Republicans to effectively reverse the outcome of the elections, ”Maddow said.

FORMER ATLANTA AMERICAN LAWYER TESTS IN THE SENATE ABOUT BRUT RESIGNATION

“We can report tonight that according to someone familiar with the investigation, this new revelation, this new report, on how Trump and Jeff Clark apparently targeted Georgia in this plot,” he said. she adds. “These new revelations are considered” relevant and useful “by investigators from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, who have launched a criminal investigation into President Trump’s alleged efforts to interfere with election officials in Georgia following the election in November.”

She was referring to emails, obtained by ABC News and dated December 28, 2020, showing former acting DOJ civilian division chief Jeffrey Clark circulating a draft letter to colleagues at the agency. who would urge the governor of Georgia and senior officials to call a special meeting. elections to investigate allegations of electoral fraud. The report says senior DOJ officials rejected the request to sign the letter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The story continues

Maddow also dismissed recent reports suggesting that the investigation by Fani Willis, the Democratic Fulton County prosecutor, could “cool down” or “somehow put on hold.”

She stressed to her viewers, “We don’t think that’s the case.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, Donald Trump, Georgia, Elections 2020, Election fraud

Original author: Daniel Chaitin

Place of Origin: Rachel Maddow Reports Sign of Life in Georgia Criminal Investigation into Trump 2020 Election Efforts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/rachel-maddow-reports-sign-life-014300320.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos