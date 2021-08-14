Turkish Statistical Institute accused of manipulating inflation data

A former official accused the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) of manipulating inflation data, Ahval reported Wednesday.

Turkey’s latest inflation report in July was 18.95 percent. This is just below the level of the key interest rate at 19 percent. The governor of the central bank, Sahap Kavcioglu, has pledged to raise interest rates if the inflation rate exceeds the key rate.

A number of economists have expressed concern about the inflation report, as it allowed the central bank to keep interest rates at current levels.

Ahmet Takan, a former official in the Turkish prime minister’s office, accuses Turkstat of manipulating inflation data to keep it below the key rate. He cites documents he obtained.

The compilation of inflation prices is now done with tablets, they are sent to the center immediately, but if a high inflation rate in a specific sector is found, they immediately call the regional manager and ask for corrections, or if the articles increased too much, they send items with excel file and ask for correction.

For example, it might say “Don’t use increases for stationery, enter September”. The increase that can occur in two months is reduced to a single month. The weight of one item in the material basket may be greater than that of another. As a result, price increases are minimized.

According to Takan, TurkStat transferred nine senior regional officials who refused to manipulate the data for inflation in July to more junior positions.

TurkStat has formally denied all of Takans’ accusations.

Why is all this being done? Because Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is determined to lower interest rates as quickly as possible. Erdoan believes, against any accepted economic theory, that rate hikes are inflationary.

High interest will bring us high inflation, but low interest will bring low inflation. August is the breaking point, and with August we hope to move to low inflation, Erdoan told the news channel. Haber in an interview on Wednesday. Higher interest rates are recognized as a key tool in fighting inflation, according to traditional economic theory.

The Turkish lira has remained above 10 per euro for months, the lowest record is 10.53. The lira also fell to 8.67 per dollar, close to a record low of 8.8.

With analysts expecting inflation to continue to rise, Turkey’s upcoming central bank monetary policy meetings will continue to present event risk for lira traders, said Simon Harvey, senior currency analyst in London at Monex Europe.

Timothy Ash, Senior Emerging Markets Strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, describe the last decision of central banks was to clear the bridge to cut at the earliest opportunity.

Inflation is rising, the current account is expanding and reserves are shrinking, he wrote in a note on Thursday. How can the central bank cut without sacrificing the lira?

Analysts noted, however, that in the Turkish central banks’ monetary policy report, language referring to tightening monetary policy had been removed. Such language has appeared in all reports in recent months.

We believe removing the tightening bias against rising inflation expectations suggests that Turkey’s central bank now has a more accommodating reaction function, Goldman Sachs wrote in a Remark to customers on Thursday, which means there is more reason to expect interest rate cuts.

If Erdogan forces an interest rate cut in September, as most analysts expect, a sharp decline in the value of the lira against major currencies is very likely. It is also likely that there will be pressure on the pound if the US Federal Reserve begins to reduce its asset purchases, a move that will bring back a lot of investment in US markets and hurt emerging markets.

A low value pound is a strong inflation stream because it pushes import prices up. If there is no concomitant rise in the inflation report, economists will be seriously concerned about the data Turkstat is preparing.

Mainly because of Erdogan’s pressure on the central bank to keep interest rates as low as possible, Turkey has the highest inflation in Europe. It has the second highest inflation rate among emerging markets, just behind Argentina. It has the 13th highest inflation rate in the world, ranking it between South Sudan and Nigeria.