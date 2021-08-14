Election-centric planning harms country, says Imran





HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday blamed previous leaders for the world’s most expensive electricity despite Pakistan being blessed with enormous natural resources.

“Despite the fact that Pakistan has enormous natural water resources and the potential to produce cheap hydel electricity, the country produces the most expensive electricity in the world and this is due to the expensive contracts that the former rulers have signed, “he said at a rally. after delivering the first $ 807 million groundbreaking for the 5th Tarbela Extension Hydroelectric Project (T-5) as part of the government’s Decade of Dams 2018-28 vision.

“The burden of expensive contracts has made the Pakistani people pay a heavy price,” he said, adding that Pakistani industries were receiving expensive electricity, making them unable to compete in the world market without a subsidy.

The World Bank (WB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are providing $ 390 million and $ 300 million respectively for the project which would be completed by 2024.

Referring to China, the prime minister said forward-looking planning was the approach taken by the Chinese, while Pakistani leaders remained confined to the election-to-election planning that had pushed the nation to do so. in the face of current challenges.

He stressed the need for timely completion of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha dams, saying the silt flowing to Tarbela and other dams would slow down and the operational capacity of the reservoirs would increase.

The prime minister said the Tarbela Fifth Extension hydroelectric project would extend the life of the dam, as the sediment accumulated in the reservoir was a few kilometers from the main dam. “The Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf has pledged to build 10 dams in 10 years, including the Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu dams,” he said, adding that these projects would not only help the country to have cheap hydel electricity, but also would increase water. storage for agriculture.

Imran said construction of the Mohmand Dam will be completed by 2025 while the Diamer-Bhasha Dam is expected to be ready by 2028. Earlier, the prime minister received a detailed briefing on the project from the president of Water and Electricity Development Authority (Wapda) Lieutenant General (R) Muzamil Hussein.

He was informed that the T-5 hydropower project would improve the lifespan of the Tarbela dam by tackling the problem of sedimentation and ensuring sustainable irrigation discharges.

The Prime Minister was informed that the project would generate an additional 1,530 MW of low-cost, environmentally friendly electricity. With the completion of T-5, the installed capacity of the Tarbela dam would increase from 4,888 MW to 6,418 MW.

He was told that T-5 would deliver 1.347 billion units of green, low-cost power to the national grid on average each year. The project will also generate around 3,000 job opportunities during the construction phase, it was added.

The Prime Minister also planted a young pine tree to mark the event. Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Ministers Umar Ayub Khan, Ch. Moonis Ilahi, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present on the occasion.

