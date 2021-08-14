How the Modi government plans to pit Amazon, Walmart’s flipkart, with the e-commerce UPI

India’s plan to develop an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is not good news for already collapsed global e-commerce giants Amazon, Walmart’s Flipkart. E-merchants have their plates full with a slew of issues, including an ongoing antitrust investigation, a proposal to ban flash sales, and ongoing opposition from various merchant organizations.

Amazon and Flipkart’s ambitions to dominate India’s $ 800 billion retail market will soon face a reality check as India’s Ministry of Commerce seeks to “end monopoly practices” in India. digital commerce.

What is the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)

The ONDC led by the Ministry of Commerce is an initiative to promote open networks for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks. ONDC should be based on an open source methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform.

The government claims that “as UPI is about digital payment, ONDC is about e-commerce in India.” The initiative aims to democratize digital commerce and move it from a platform-centric model to an open network model. Union Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said ONDC will work for both products and services.

How the ONDC will work

ONDC goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model where buyer and seller must use the same platform or application to be digitally visible and complete a business transaction.

“The foundations of ONDC must be open protocols for all aspects of the entire chain of goods and services trading activities, similar to the hypertext transfer protocol for the exchange of information over the Internet.” , the simple mail transfer protocol for the exchange of e-mails and the unified payment interface for payments, ”the ministry said.

“These open protocols would be used to establish a public digital infrastructure in the form of open registries and open network gateways to enable the exchange of information between providers and consumers. Providers and consumers could use any compatible application of their choice for exchanging information and performing transactions on ONDC. “

Single network like UPI

A 9-member advisory board advises the Indian government on the steps needed to design and accelerate the adoption of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The advisory board’s mandate is to help digitize the entire value chain, standardize operations, promote supplier inclusion, achieve logistics efficiencies and improve value for businesses. consumers.

The Advisory Board includes RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Nandan M. Nilekani, Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Quality Council of India, Anjali Bansal, Founder and Chairman, Avaana Capital, Arvind Gupta, co- Founder and Director, Digital India Foundation, Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI, Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and Managing Director, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders and Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO , Retailer Association of India.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.