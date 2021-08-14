Politics
China tackles real estate speculation
BEIJING – China is tightening regulations on condominium transactions with the aim of containing speculative and illegal transactions within three years, amid growing social discontent over soaring real estate prices.
Among the measures taken by the authorities are the introduction of eligibility rules for real estate purchases and intervention in the second-hand market in large cities to avoid price inflation.
The real estate market is inundated with liquidity due to the easing of monetary policy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the government adopted ceilings on mortgages, prices continued to rise, especially in large cities.
This is particularly evident in the used condo market where prices are dictated by the market. Prices in Tier 1 cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen jumped 10.5% on average in June from the previous year. In 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, average annual price increases were less than 2%.
There have also been speculative movements in provincial capitals and lower-ranking towns. On July 29, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development called on the leaders of Yinchuan in Hui Autonomous Region of Ningxia, Xuzhou in Jiangsu Province and three other cities to tell them to strengthen measures against trade. speculative when house prices rose about 10% in these cities.
The Chinese Communist Party has made stable house prices part of its economic management policy for the second half of 2021, adopting the position at its Politburo meeting in late July. The first inclusion of such a phrase in the CCP’s economic management policy meant that the authorities would not hesitate to intervene directly in house prices.
In fact, the city governments of Dongguan and Jinhua said on August 2 that they had established benchmark prices for used condos, urging real estate brokers not to offer them at prices much higher than theirs. At least seven cities, including Shenzhen, will also introduce similar measures.
Wuhan plans to put in place a system in which those considering purchasing condos will be required to register their interest with the authorities. If it was found that they met the requirements, they would have 60 days to purchase their property. Eligibility will be frozen upon registration of purchased units so that buyers cannot purchase additional condos.
This intervention in the market is reminiscent of the bygone days when the planned economy was strictly enforced by the Communist Party, according to complaints on social networks. The audience also pointed to the rationing of commodities before China moved to reform and liberalize market policies.
Efforts are also underway to prevent attempts to circumvent purchasing regulations, including making the process of obtaining mortgages complicated and difficult. To get around this problem, homeowners are known to “donate” their properties so that they can get mortgages to buy what would then be officially classified as their first.
There are also cases in which home sellers evade income tax by treating transactions as “gifts,” according to real estate think tank E-House China R&D Institute.
But the Shanghai city office said in July that a condo, even if “donated”, would be treated as owned by the original owner for five years. It is a question of stemming the practice of “gifts”.
Authorities are also cracking down on construction that deviates from plans and the skimming of rents and commissions by real estate brokers.
The government was motivated to act on concerns over rising discontent among those excluded from the market. The National Congress, which is held every five years to choose a new leadership for the country, will meet in the fall of 2022. Political discontent could spark power struggles and, as such, the current leadership wants to quell any issues. in the bud.
Yet the price hikes were seeded by President Xi Jinping’s government. Prioritizing economic recovery from the pandemic as a top priority, China began quietly easing regulations on real estate transactions around spring 2020. The country’s economic recovery since has been in part thanks to real estate development.
Some experts point out that the sector, including related companies, accounts for 20-30% of China’s gross domestic product. It allowed central and local governments to adjust economic activity without dipping into tax revenue. As such, the government has relaxed controls on the sector when the economy slows and tightened them when it overheats.
In 2019, the Politburo decided not to use the housing market as a short-term medium to simulate the economy, but that decision was overturned six months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
