Trump’s attorney had law firm with top DA attorney





85-year-old lawyer Ron Fischetti represents Donald Trump in the Manhattan DA Trump Org. investigation. He made a career out of representing gangsters and politicians. Fischetti was also former legal associates of Mark Pomerantz, the lead prosecutor in the case. Loading Something is loading.

As the Manhattan district attorney’s office took on the Trump organization this spring, the former president hired a new lawyer.

Ronald Fischetti, an 85-year-old white-collar criminal defense lawyer, was the perfect fit to represent Donald Trump in an investigation that approached his company as if it were an organized crime operation, given his experience of representing public officials accused of corruption. and high-level mafiosi.

Fischetti also had another likely selling point: he is a former close colleague of Mark Pomerantz, the prosecutor overseeing the case.

In the 1980s, Fischetti and Pomerantz ran law firms that established themselves on the New York criminal defense scene, defending both drug dealers, businessmen and Mafia figures. .

Prior to Fischetti being the name of the law firm Fischetti & Malgieri LLP, he was a partner in Fischetti, Feigus & Pomerantz and Fischetti, Pomerantz, & Russo LLP.

Pomerantz joined the team of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in February. On leave from elite law firm Paul Weiss, he immediately brought new gravity to the investigation, which has been looking at the finances of the Trump Organization for more than a year.

Pomerantz has also held several high-level positions in the United States Department of Justice, involving the prosecution of Mafiosi and white-collar criminals. At one point during the Obama administration, he was reportedly considered for the post of American lawyer in Manhattan.

In fact, when news broke that Pomerantz had joined the DA squad, Fischetti was among the first to sing his praises.

“I’ve been trying business for a long time,” Fischetti told the New York Law Journal at the time. “He is the best lawyer I have ever worked with or against.”

Fischetti did not respond to repeated interview requests from Insider for this story.

A dean of the criminal defense bar

Fischetti spent much of the late 1960s and 1970s in politics, working as an assistant to Democratic officials and unsuccessfully running for Congress on an anti-Vietnam War platform.

A law graduate from St. John’s University, he turned to criminal law, where he quickly rose to prominence. Fischetti mainly represented gangsters and criminal families in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Nicholas Gravante, the attorney representing the chief operating officer of the Trump organization, Matthew Calamari, described Fischetti as one of the most skilled defense attorneys of the time and as someone who resisted entering into agreements with prosecutors to avoid trials.

“At one point he was associated in law with my former mentor, Jerry Shargel, and the late James LaRossa,” Gravante told Insider. “Ron is a very experienced criminal defense attorney and the three of them, Fischetti, LaRossa and Shargel, were the deans of the criminal defense bar who actually took the cases to court.”

Gene Gotti (right) and his attorney Ronald Fischetti (center) leave Brooklyn Federal Court during a lunch break on July 21, 1988. Ozier Muhammad / Newsday RM via Getty Images

Fischetti’s most important case was his defense of Gambino gangster Gene Gotti, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“When they say to someone, for example, ‘if he does it again, I’ll kill him’, they don’t mean they’ll kill him physically,” Fischetti told The New York Times of his defense strategy. . “It’s a way of speaking.”

Around the same time, the firm of Fischetti and Pomerantz was involved in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn an anti-money laundering law that requires law firms to provide information about their clients to the IRS.

In the early 2000s, Fischetti again made headlines by representing a former NYPD officer, Charles Schwarz, in a case where Schwarz and a partner were accused of torturing a Haitian, Abner Louima, and he said it was “Giuliani hour”.

A jury found Schwarz guilty of violating Louima’s civil rights and obstructing justice, but an appeals court overturned the conviction although Schwarz was later convicted of perjury in testimony related to the case.

Former New York Police Officer Charles Schwarz and his attorney Ronald Fischetti arrive in Brooklyn Federal Court to be tried for perjury in the Abner Louima police brutality case, April 3, 2002. REUTERS / Jeff Christensen

He also represented other politicians. Fischetti represented South Carolina State Senator Gene Carmichael, who was sentenced in 1982 to ten years in prison for a vote-buying scheme. And he successfully overturned a corruption conviction against former US Congressman Robert Garcia and his wife.

Fischetti has also lectured at Harvard, Yale, Cardozo, Fordham and New York University law schools, according to a biography posted on his law firm’s website.

“He has a lot of credibility”

Fischetti’s long relationship with Pomerantz, 70, was an asset in the management of the investigation. The two can talk to each other with mutual respect and trust, said Gravante.

“I think he is perfectly suited for his role in this matter,” said Gravante. “He is extremely experienced and respected. He has a lot of credibility, especially with Mark Pomerantz.”

Fischetti played down the Trump Organization’s investigation in public statements. Before prosecutors formally accused the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, of tax evasion in early July, Fischetti called the case “much ado about nothing.” Weisselberg and the company’s lawyers have pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

“In my more than 50 years of practice, I had never seen an attorney’s office target a company over employee compensation or benefits,” Fischetti told The New York Times of the charges. against Weisselberg.

“It’s so small that I can’t believe I’m going to have to judge a case like this,” he told Politico.

Lawyer Mark Pomerantz in 2004. REUTERS / Chip East CME

Trump himself went further, denigrating the investigation while appearing to confirm that Weisselberg avoided paying taxes. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who remain leaders of the Trump Organization, both scoffed at the investigation and described it as politically motivated.

While Trump surrounds himself with political loyalists, his lawyers, while generally Republicans, are not always openly partisan. It is not known where Fischetti’s political sympathies lie. He rarely makes donations to politicians, but gives exclusively to Democrats, including a donation of $ 1,000 for Hillary Clinton’s 2000 candidacy for the US Senate, according to Federal Election Commission records.

And Fischetti has avoided criticizing Pomerantz directly. In the interview he gave to the New York Law Journal in February, before Trump hired him, he had nothing but good things to say.

“There is no one with whom to judge a case better than Mark,” he told the Journal. “He’s not trying to get the upper hand in the courtroom. He’s calm, he’s humorous.”

