They’re now sitting in the same room: US touts peace talks as Taliban offensive continues | Washington Examiner





A series of significant victories for the Taliban forces should not obscure the value of the peace talks between the militant group and the ailing Afghan government, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team.

“This diplomacy has been going on for less than a year,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “A year ago… the Afghan government and the Taliban were not talking to each other. They weren’t sitting in the same room. This has changed.

Taliban leaders agreed to start these meetings and stop attacks on US forces last year in exchange for the withdrawal of US troops. This US-Taliban deal was a source of contention with the government in Kabul, which did not like to be excluded from these talks. The ensuing ceasefire between the United States and the Taliban allowed the militant group to attack Afghan forces largely without retaliation from American troops.

“We stop[ped] actively targeting the Taliban in Afghanistan during what I would call, again, the surrender negotiations, ”said retired Army General HR McMaster, who worked as the president’s second national security adviser Donald Trump at the White House, during an event at the Wilson Center on Thursday. And then, once this surrender agreement was signed, we had no hand with the Taliban… Meanwhile, the Taliban were preparing for this offensive. “

Taliban forces have seized 10 provincial town centers in recent days, raising the possibility that the militant group will overthrow the central government. The increase prompted US and UK officials to announce Thursday that they would redeploy troops to Afghanistan but not fight the Taliban.

“These incoming forces, these incoming assets, will be based at the airport for one reason, and for one reason only, and that is to help reduce our civilian footprint,” Price said. “They won’t be moved there for any other reason.”

The loss of cities has continued even as Taliban and Afghan officials meet in Qatar for dialogues touted as a way to “seek possible common ground” between the two sides. Yet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose government has long had ties to the Taliban, told reporters the Taliban had an ultimatum for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“The condition is that as long as Ashraf Ghani is there, [the Taliban] will not talk to the Afghan government, ”Khan said Wednesday.

Price acknowledged that the negotiation process is difficult.

“We are not trying to water down this,” he said before praising the merits of the meetings. “Both sides have … presented their ideas for the future. Now I want to be very clear: there is day between the presentations that took place … We intend to move on. forward with this process to continue, to continue to support these intra-Afghan talks in the hope and ultimately something that we will do all we can to support that results in an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned political solution. to the Afghans. “

