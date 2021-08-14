Newsom’s recall election heats up; governor’s and candidates’ campaign





Flanked by a host of political allies, Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off his “no recall” campaign tour on good Friday morning with a fierce streak against Senior Republican Larry Elder and scheduled appearances throughout the state.

Election day, officially September 14, “begins this week,” Newsom said during an appearance at Manny’s restaurant in San Francisco, noting that ballots were starting to arrive in voters’ mailboxes across the board. ‘State. “The stakes couldn’t be higher.”

Newsom urged Democrats who polls lacked passion for the recall to fill out their ballots. He also acknowledged that the election could have national consequences, affecting the makeup of the state’s judicial system – the governor appoints many judges – and more.

“He’s to the right of Donald Trump,” Newsom said of Elder, calling the recall not a local effort but an effort backed by Trump-loving national Republicans determined to move the Golden State to the right on everything from immigration to pandemic response.

The governor – who headed for anti-recall events in Southern California later in the day – is not the only one to embark on the election campaign. Elder, the conservative radio host who appears to be his main rival, organized a rally Thursday at Calvary Church in San Jose, which was fined heavily for defying Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 orders. ‘last year. Elder said he would oppose mask and vaccine warrants – a growing trend among businesses and state and local governments across the Golden State.

Also in San Francisco on Friday was recall candidate Kevin Paffrath, a registered Democrat with little political experience. 29-year-old real estate investor Ventura, who rose to number one in a recent SurveyUSA as the prime candidate to replace Newsom, was also due to campaign in Los Angeles and San Diego in the coming days. .

Paffrath, who is hugely successful on YouTube, showed up at Newsom’s event on Friday, posting a photo of himself and trolling the governor’s team for not allowing him into the event.

We found @GavinNewsom! pic.twitter.com/tvflPI0qw8

– Meet Kevin Paffrath (@realMeetKevin) August 13, 2021

“** KICKED OUT **,” he wrote on Twitter. “[T]hey said it was a “private party”. Apparently the Democratic Party is too exclusive for a JFK Democrat. We were very cordial; did not approach Newsom.

In the coming weeks, voters could also see President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, from East Bay, take to the campaign trail for governor. Newsom said the teams were “comparing schedules right now” and thanked Biden, who released a statement Thursday urging voters to keep Newsom in power. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have already offered their support, with Warren cutting a video ad urging voters to vote no.

Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises, it is a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping to better rebuild our economy. To keep him at work, registered voters would have to vote no in the recall election by September 14 and move California forward.

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 13, 2021

Republican hopefuls John Cox and Kevin Faulconer have also been hosting campaign events in recent days, as has reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, fresh off a trip to Australia.

Inside Manny’s, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, State Senator Scott Wiener and other Newsom supporters joined in the governor’s call for Democrats to rally and participate in the election reminder.

San Francisco Democrats “have our challenges,” Breed said. But, she insisted, they are “united” when it comes to opposing the recall.

“This race is neck and neck,” warned Assembly member David Chiu. “We are here because the polls are close. They are too close.

Chiu is not wrong. While the recall effort was initially seen as a long plan, polls suggest likely voters are almost evenly divided when it comes to whether the governor should be removed from office. If a majority of voters votes to oust Newsom, the candidate with the most votes among 46 challengers would become governor.

To win, Newsom will need to mobilize a diverse electorate, including a large number of black and Latino voters.

Malia Cohen, a former San Francisco supervisor who sits on the state’s Equalization Board, urged both communities to come forward, telling Latino voters they were “absolutely critical” to keeping Newsom at work and urging voters African Americans expressed by cynics as “apathetic” for “beating that stereotype”.

Calling the recall election a “life and death” issue, Cohen said she got to know Newsom well while working on her first campaign for mayor of San Francisco.

“You don’t know anyone until you get them a turkey sandwich,” she joked. “We have a gem here.”

Newsom’s campaign team is adopting what some political analysts are warning to be a risky strategy, a strategy it dubbed on Friday – urging voters to mark ‘no’ on the first ballot question and ignore the second. The first question asks if Newsom should be removed while the second allows voters, even those who say no to the removal, to choose a replacement candidate in case Newsom loses the first question.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger ousted Gray Davis in the 2003 recall, Democrats opted for a different strategy – then presenting Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante as the replacement candidate and telling supporters to vote no on the recall but yes on Bustamante. The move confused some voters and critics said it split the Democratic vote.

In response to a question about the current strategy and whether it could backfire by effectively allowing Republicans to choose his successor if he loses, Newsom said he was focusing on getting people to vote. no and called the second question “moot” if people show up.

The governor also took issue with another thorny question – whether his friend and ally Senator Dianne Feinstein, the 88-year-old senior senator from California, should retire if Newsom loses so he has time to name a replacement within 38 days he would have left office. Some Democrats are concerned that a Republican governor will have an opportunity to nominate his replacement, which could shift control of the Senate to the GOP and threaten Biden’s agenda.

“We will defeat the recall,” Newsom said, thanking Feinstein for all of his support over the years. “We are going to win this race.

