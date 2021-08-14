Politics
Unrest amnesty plan risks reconciliation in Northern Ireland, Haigh warns
The government is considering barring future prosecutions for Troubles which threaten to jeopardize reconciliation in Northern Ireland, Labor has warned.
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh urged the Prime Minister to think again about the contentious proposals as she met bereaved families in shootings involving the British Army in West Belfast in 1971.
Ms Haigh discussed the matter with relatives of some of the 10 people killed in the Ballymurphy shooting, which took place 50 years ago this week, on Friday.
Last month, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions for the Troubles incidents until April 1998 and apply to military veterans as well as ex -paramilitary.
The proposals, which Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to end the unrest, would also end all inquiries and civil actions related to the conflict.
But the plan has been heavily criticized by all of Northern Ireland’s major political parties, as well as by the Irish government and a range of victim and survivor groups.
Earlier this year, a long-standing inquest into the Ballymurphy shooting ended when a coroner said all 10 victims were entirely innocent and found the military to be responsible for nine of the deaths.
Ms Haigh said: I have met victims from across the community here in Northern Ireland and Britain and so far the message has been absolutely unanimous: they are against the government’s offensive amnesty proposals .
We need to see a change of mind and a proposal that commits to upholding the rule of law and finding truth and justice for victims across the board.
I think if Boris Johnson and the Secretary of State really came here to talk to the victims and the survivors themselves, they would see that there is no support from the victims, from the political parties, and that there is a real fear that these proposals will set back the reconciliation and promise of a shared future that the Good Friday Agreement made.
If they come and have these conversations themselves, hopefully they will change their minds and come back to the kinds of proposals we saw in the Stormont House deal.
The 2014 Stormont House deal between the UK and Irish governments and key parties in Northern Ireland involved a range of mechanisms to deal with the toxic legacy of the conflict, including a new independent investigative unit.
Ms Haigh added: I think everyone agrees that prosecutions will only be likely in a handful of cases, but reducing the chances of prosecution when there is convincing new evidence, when there are new techniques, would be totally. contrary to the rule. of the law and, above all, of the human rights which are the basis of the Good Friday agreement and we cannot tear them apart at this crucial moment in the history of Northern Ireland.
John Teggart, whose father Danny was killed in the Ballymurphy shooting, welcomed Ms Haighs’ visit.
He pledged to fight against the prescription proposals.
Fight well, fight well, he said.
Mr Teggart said the rationale the Ballymurphy families had obtained through the investigative process should not be denied to other relatives.
Many families who come behind us have hope for what we have done and that is why we have to take this off the table, not just for ourselves, but for the others behind us, he said. declared.
A UK government spokesperson said: The government is committed to finding truth and justice for as many families as possible. Our concern is that the criminal route will not provide this and will fail almost all families. We believe that a robust and independent information retrieval process can bring a sense of justice through truth, recognition and accountability to more families, faster than the criminal route ever will.
The Secretary of State will continue his ongoing engagement with parties in Northern Ireland, the Irish government and other key stakeholders, including victim groups, to find a way forward on legacy issues that focuses on reconciliation, delivers better outcomes for victims, and ends the cycle of investigations that don’t work for anyone.
Sources
2/ http://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/troubles-amnesty-plan-risks-reconciliation-152955764.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]