Unrest amnesty plan risks reconciliation in Northern Ireland, Haigh warns

The government is considering barring future prosecutions for Troubles which threaten to jeopardize reconciliation in Northern Ireland, Labor has warned.

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh urged the Prime Minister to think again about the contentious proposals as she met bereaved families in shootings involving the British Army in West Belfast in 1971.

Ms Haigh discussed the matter with relatives of some of the 10 people killed in the Ballymurphy shooting, which took place 50 years ago this week, on Friday.

Last month, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions for the Troubles incidents until April 1998 and apply to military veterans as well as ex -paramilitary.

The proposals, which Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to end the unrest, would also end all inquiries and civil actions related to the conflict.

Louise Haigh, left, met with the Ballymurphy families on Friday (David Young / PA)

But the plan has been heavily criticized by all of Northern Ireland’s major political parties, as well as by the Irish government and a range of victim and survivor groups.

Earlier this year, a long-standing inquest into the Ballymurphy shooting ended when a coroner said all 10 victims were entirely innocent and found the military to be responsible for nine of the deaths.

Ms Haigh said: I have met victims from across the community here in Northern Ireland and Britain and so far the message has been absolutely unanimous: they are against the government’s offensive amnesty proposals .

We need to see a change of mind and a proposal that commits to upholding the rule of law and finding truth and justice for victims across the board.

I think if Boris Johnson and the Secretary of State really came here to talk to the victims and the survivors themselves, they would see that there is no support from the victims, from the political parties, and that there is a real fear that these proposals will set back the reconciliation and promise of a shared future that the Good Friday Agreement made.

If they come and have these conversations themselves, hopefully they will change their minds and come back to the kinds of proposals we saw in the Stormont House deal.

The 2014 Stormont House deal between the UK and Irish governments and key parties in Northern Ireland involved a range of mechanisms to deal with the toxic legacy of the conflict, including a new independent investigative unit.

Ms Haigh added: I think everyone agrees that prosecutions will only be likely in a handful of cases, but reducing the chances of prosecution when there is convincing new evidence, when there are new techniques, would be totally. contrary to the rule. of the law and, above all, of the human rights which are the basis of the Good Friday agreement and we cannot tear them apart at this crucial moment in the history of Northern Ireland.

A march to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ballymurphy shooting (Liam McBurney / PA)

John Teggart, whose father Danny was killed in the Ballymurphy shooting, welcomed Ms Haighs’ visit.

He pledged to fight against the prescription proposals.

Fight well, fight well, he said.

Mr Teggart said the rationale the Ballymurphy families had obtained through the investigative process should not be denied to other relatives.

Many families who come behind us have hope for what we have done and that is why we have to take this off the table, not just for ourselves, but for the others behind us, he said. declared.

A UK government spokesperson said: The government is committed to finding truth and justice for as many families as possible. Our concern is that the criminal route will not provide this and will fail almost all families. We believe that a robust and independent information retrieval process can bring a sense of justice through truth, recognition and accountability to more families, faster than the criminal route ever will.

The Secretary of State will continue his ongoing engagement with parties in Northern Ireland, the Irish government and other key stakeholders, including victim groups, to find a way forward on legacy issues that focuses on reconciliation, delivers better outcomes for victims, and ends the cycle of investigations that don’t work for anyone.