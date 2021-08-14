PM insists on closer cooperation with Beijing – Journal

Politics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the need for closer cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad for the early completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
This is a transformative project and therefore Pakistan and China should work more closely on it to make it a high-quality demonstration project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the Prime Minister said. during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad.
According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Khan and Ambassador Nong Rong discussed bilateral relations, CPEC, Covid-19 vaccines as well as mutual cooperation in other sectors during the meeting.
China-Pakistan cooperation in the areas of trade, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts and mining and natural resources was also discussed, the statement added.
The Prime Minister referred to the situation in Afghanistan, stressing that there was no military solution to the conflict.
He reiterated Pakistan’s determination to strongly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement, the prime minister’s office added.
Calling Pakistan and China iron brothers, Prime Minister Khan said no hostile force would be allowed to undermine the iron friendship between the two countries.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister’s office said the envoy conveyed congratulations on Pakistan’s Independence Day as well as greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
For his part, Prime Minister Khan warmly returned the Chinese leaders’ greetings, the statement added.
He appreciated China’s continued support to Pakistan in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the provision of vaccines, including those through the Covax facility.
Pakistan’s coronavirus vaccination campaign was launched earlier this year after China donated 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine. Since then, the country has received millions of vaccines from China in the form of donations as well as purchases.
Earlier this week, the Chinese ambassador informed President Dr Arif Alvi that his country would provide 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by the end of this year.
PM for the end of false voters
Prime Minister Khan on Friday called for an end to bogus voter registration to ensure a free, fair and transparent general election in 2023 that is acceptable to everyone.
For the first time in the country’s history, the government would synchronize technology and data to eliminate any risk of fraud in general elections, the prime minister said during the launch of various National Database Authority initiatives. and registration (Nadra).
Prime Minister Khan was received by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and President Nadra Tariq Malik upon his arrival at the authorities’ headquarters. Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib was also present.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the foreigners registration card, the Pak Covid-19 mobile vaccination pass, the national certification and renewal campaign and other projects, including the creation of 66 Nadra registration centers through the countries and the introduction of 90 mobile check-in vans.
Khan said technology would be synchronized with data to stop bogus voter registration, adding that the results based on the free and transparent exercise would be acceptable to everyone.
During the launch of the Foreigners Registration Card and Work Permit for Foreigners, Khan said it would allow a segment of the population to integrate socially and financially.
He said more than three million registered Afghan refugees would benefit from the settlement, which would help them run their businesses in a legalized manner, adding that it was the responsibility of governments to facilitate the masses in any way possible.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated a system based on artificial intelligence to fight against false identity cards.
The system was designed in a short period of time by the newly appointed president of Nadra, which would help detect aliens in the database.
As part of the system, the head of the family will be able to verify the contact details of his family members by simply sending an SMS and informing Nadra in case of addition or deletion.
Earlier upon arriving at Nadra’s headquarters, the Prime Minister examined the specially designed and fully equipped mobile check-in van to provide services to people in remote areas.
Mr. Malik briefed the Prime Minister on the various facilities of the van, including data collection, fingerprint and photo scanning.
Foreigner registration card and work permit will allow foreigners and their families to run businesses, gain admission to private educational institutions, seek private employment, apply for mobile phone SIM cards and connections to utilities, to open bank accounts and register their vehicles.
Cardholders will also be protected from prosecution under the Aliens Act.
The Covid-19 Pass mobile app will immediately verify vaccination certificates by scanning the QR code on the document.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan urged the authorities to give full benefits to overseas Pakistanis for sending so many remittances.
