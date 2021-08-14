Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Prayer from President Joko Widodo to the Indonesian contingent!





PRESIDENT’S SECRETARIAT PRESS OFFICE President Joko Widodo officially released the Indonesian contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Jakarta State Palace on Thursday (7/7/2021) afternoon. The President was accompanied by Menpora Zainudin Amali, President of the Indonesian NOC Raja Sapta Oktohari, and the Chef de Mission (CoM) of the Indonesian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics.

BolaStylo.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has conveyed his prayers to the entire Indonesian contingent who will participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are the world’s largest multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities, which runs from August 24 to September 5. With the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the government confirmed and released the Indonesian contingent on Saturday (8/14/2021). The event was hosted virtually by the Menpora, Zainudin Amali at the office of Kemenpora, Jakarta. Read also: Messi leaves, Bartomeu accuses Laporta of being incompetent in the management of Barça’s legacy On the sidelines of the release ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Amali also conveyed a warm message from President Jokowi to the Indonesian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. – The Minister of Youth and Sports of RI, Zainudin Amali, inaugurated and released this morning 23 athletes from the Indonesian contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in a virtual way. More info on https://t.co/Aow3qUlFEt.#KabarParalimpiade#Kemenpora#PemudaMajuOlahragaJaya pic.twitter.com/T9dBoun8cd – KEMENPORA RI (@KEMENPORA_RI) August 14, 2021 “I would like to convey warm greetings from President Joko Widodo, he conveys his greetings to the entire Indonesian contingent.” “With the president’s prayers and support, I hope the Tokyo Paralympic Games will be successful,” Zainudin said. In addition, the Minister of Youth and Sports hopes that the red and white contingent can bring home a medal for Indonesia. Also Read: Persib Coach Launches Book & Talks About Indonesian Football Conditions!



