Turkey sees opportunity in Iran-West confrontation under Raisi

Turkey-Iran relations are fraught with risks but also new opportunities under the administration of the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line supporter with close ties to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the country’s establishment.

In Iran, the Supreme Leader and the Supreme National Security Council have always exercised influence over the country’s foreign and security policy. Thus, the presidential transition, which saw moderate Hassan Rouhani succeed conservative Raisi, may not bring radical changes in foreign policy. Tehran’s relations with Ankara will remain important as long as the West-led policy of isolation and sanctions against Iran remain intact, a situation that helps keep Ankara-Tehran relations at a manageable level, despite some disagreements. In progress.

Although Raisi has yet made a public comment on Tehran’s relations with Ankara, the preferences of Iranian establishments are likely to play a major role in shaping foreign policy for Raisi, who has limited experience in the field. Khamenei’s praise to the new president; the commitment of Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, to cooperate with the new Iranian administration; and Raisis promise to form a revolutionary government indicate that the new president is already embracing the choices of the hardline Iranian establishment.

Experts say they believe the Iranian civilian bureaucracy advocating the normalization of Tehran’s ties to the West will likely lose its influence under Raisis. Although the Supreme Leader has always had the final say on the country’s foreign and security policy, Rouhani has been able to pursue two-track diplomacy balancing the role of extremists. Rouhanis ‘policy of strategic patience aimed at countering the American “maximum pressure” policy had already been abandoned before Raisis’ election. In other words, the Iranian establishment led by Khamenei paved the way for Raisis’ electoral victory by openly endorsing it in an effort to eliminate the dichotomy between the supreme leader and the presidency.

Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel in the Persian Gulf mark the nature of the new era between Tehran and the Western capitals. Khamenei’s criticism of Rouhanis’ conduct during nuclear deal talks and Iran’s hardline stance on Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional policy at Vienna talks set roadmap for administration Raisi.

Having adopted this roadmap, Raisi made a commitment in August. 3rd ceremony in Tehran, at lift cruel sanctions.

Yet Tehran could still resort to honorable flexibility in its negotiations with the West over the nuclear deal. Eventually the negotiations in Vienna began with Khamenei’s blessing. Iran still seems to hope to obtain results from these talks, but without making any concessions.

A possible break in the Vienna process, however, could serve as a catalyst for advancing Tehran-Ankara relations, though likely limited to cooperation in the economic field. In addition, the growing grip of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the country’s political choices may exacerbate disagreements between Ankara and Tehran over Syria and Iraq. The IRGC has already played a major role in Tehran’s politics in Syria and Iraq.

Iran-Turkey relations, which have long been shaped under the principle of peaceful competition, can be explained in three categories which have always had their ups and downs.

The first category includes major priorities such as maintaining the stability and security along the border that the countries have shared since 1639. Maintaining commercial and cultural ties between the two countries also falls into this category. Perpetual communication between government institutions and good neighborly relations have been the main motto of ties under these principles. Turkey has consistently refused to impose sanctions on Iran, with an exception in 2019 under the administration of US President Donald Trumps.

Mutual insecurity is the second category that shapes Ankara-Tehran relations. Iran sees early warningradar stationas part of NATO’s missile defense system in northeastern Turkey and Incirlik air base near the Syrian border as threats to its national security. Turkey’s close ties with Israel until 2010 had also been a source of insecurity between the two capitals.

Disagreements and rivalries motivated by political decisions fall into the third category. The pursuit of a common strategy against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an armed group which has been fighting Ankara since 1984 and which is identified as a terrorist group by much of the international community, tops the list of discords over this front. Turkey has long accused Tehran of playing a double game on the PKK. Moreover, until recently, Ankara was wary of Iranian efforts to export the Islamist regime to Turkey. Likewise, Tehran criticized Ankara for contributing to the anti-regime movement in Iran through Iranians of Azeri origin.

The southern Caucasus is emerging as another kingdom of rivalry, especially following the 2020 clashes between the Azeri and Armenian armies. Iran tends to favor Armenia against Azeri forces backed by Israel and Turkey. The Turkish-Azeri plan to establish a corridor connecting Azerbaijan to Turkey via the Azeri enclave of Nakhichevan also irritates the Iranian side, as such a corridor would bypass Iran as a major trade route between Turkey and the ‘Azerbaijan.

The Iranian-Turkish rivalry over Iraq particularly intensified after the 2003 invasion. While Iran expanded its presence in the country through Shiite groups, Turkey attempted to counteract it. Iranian influence through Sunni Arabs and Turkmens.

In addition, Iran opposes Turkish military operations in northern Iraq against outlawed Kurdish militants. Turkey’s plan to launch an operation against the Yazidi enclave of northern Iraq in Sinjar has drawn unusually strong warnings from Iran, with Tehran deploying Popular Mobilization units to the region.

A struggle for influence in the Middle East that gained momentum after the Arab Spring, with escalating rivalries in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, is one of the other areas of contention between the two capitals.

Yet the traditional principles that underlie today’s Iran-Turkey relations prevent these rivalries from turning into direct confrontations. For example, in December Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew the wrath of the Iranian establishment by citing aoffensive poemTehran during a speech in Baku during his visit to Azerbaijan in December, but the tension eased after Khamenei’s intervention.

Afghanistan will likely be the first stress test before ties between the two capitals now that Raisi has taken office. Along with Russia and China, Iran is preparing to cooperate with the Taliban, while Turkey plans to assume security at Kabul International Airport to support Afghan government forces. Additionally, the flow of Afghan asylum seekers reaching Turkey via Iran has exacerbated an already high sentiment against refugees in Turkey. Ankara has called on Tehran to step up its efforts to stop the flow of refugees.

The electoral victory of Iranian extremists who see Turkey’s regional ambitions as a threat to Tehran could sharpen disagreements between countries over Syria and Iraq.

Yet the possibility of escalation also forces both sides to be more careful. Ankara, for its part, has shown its willingness to get off to a good start in just a few gestures. Erdogan was one of the first leaders to congratulate Raisi on his electoral victory, the number of critical articles in Turkish pro-government media has declined dramatically, and Turkish media have mostly ignored anti-government protests over oil shortages. water in the predominantly Arab Iranian region of Khuzestan.

According to a recent commentby the official Turkish news agency Anadolu, although mutual ties are likely tested over Syria and Iraq under the Raisi administration, Turkey has no reason to mourn the end of the Rouhani government, as Syrian policies and Iraqi were already controlled by the Iranian establishment. While the congruence between Iran’s new government and the establishment won’t necessarily make Turkey’s job easier, it will make it more predictable.

In the new era, Iran’s relationship with Turkey will largely depend on the policies Raisi follows against the United States, another comment said, echoing more optimism. Turkey facilitator role in Iran’s foreign trade and other areas of cooperation, including tourism, would develop further in the post-coronavirus period, he added.

Arif Keskin, a Turkish commentator and expert on Iran, said he believes Iran-Turkey relations could be even more strained over Iraq and Syria, as the IRGC’s Quds Force is likely to gain more. influence under Raisi and the ideological appointees will likely take over the leadership of Iran’s foreign ministry. Keskin has said the Raisis administration will follow the voice of the Iranian establishment.

Keskin told Al-Monitor that escalating tensions between Iran and the West will force Tehran to maintain good relations with its neighbors to lessen the impact of sanctions and isolation.

He said Turkey, in turn, sees an opportunity in a possible confrontation between Iran and the West, and softens its criticism of Tehran and keeps its cautious tone.

Finally, countries like Turkey are likely to be of personal importance to Raisi, as he is unlikely to be greeted warmly by the international community, especially Western leaders, due to his leading role in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.