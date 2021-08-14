Politics
PM Modi unveils its scrapping policy for automobiles
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the car scrapping policy to promote a circular economy and make the economic development process more sustainable and environmentally friendly.
In his virtual address to the Investor Summit in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said the vehicle scrapping policy will result in investments of around Rs 10,000 crore, create thousands of jobs and reduce pollution in the cities. cities.
“The policy, aimed at recycling old and unsuitable vehicles, will give a new identity to the Indian mobility and automotive sector,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech while virtually launching the initiative at the “Summit” investors “organized in Gandhinagar.
“This policy will play a major role in the scientific elimination of unsuitable vehicles from our roads. It will modernize the vehicular population on our urban roads,” he added.
Under this policy, people who donate their old vehicle to be turned into scrap will receive a certificate from the government. People with this certificate will not be charged any registration fees when purchasing a new vehicle, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that such vehicle owners will also be entitled to a discount on the road tax.
Highlighting a key feature of the policy, Prime Minister Modi said that instead of the age of the vehicle, an aptitude test will determine whether the vehicle will be scrapped.
“We imported 23,000 crore worth of scrap metal last year because recovering metals in our country is not enough. With this policy, we can now recover even rare earth metals scientifically. We need to reduce our dependence on imports. For that, the industry needs to make extra efforts, ”he said.
He also said that Alang in Gujarat can become a hub for vehicle scrapping.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the scrapping policy would likely reduce raw material costs by around 40% and help India become a hub automotive manufacturing industrialist.
He also said that testing centers will be set up in all districts of the country using the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Mr Gadkari said that with the increase in auto sales due to the launch of the vehicle scrapping policy, the government will get a profit of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore in GST, according to a report. estimate.
“About 99% of the recovery (scrap metal) can be done with regular disposal. It will also reduce the cost of raw materials by around 40 percent. This will make the components cheaper and increase our competitiveness on the international market, ”the Minister stressed.
The policy aims to encourage owners of old and polluting vehicles to take them off the road. Commercial vehicles over 15 years old and personal vehicles over 20 years old may be scrapped.
Personal vehicles over 20 years old and commercial vehicles over 15 years old will have to undergo an aptitude test at government-registered “automated fitness centers”.
Vehicles that do not pass the test will be declared “end-of-life vehicles”, which would mean that the vehicle would have to be recycled. This will pave the way for the disposal of older vehicles. If the vehicles pass the test, owners will have to pay a high fee for re-registration.
Under the new policy, the re-registration fee would be increased to approximately eight times for personal vehicles and approximately 20 times for commercial vehicles.
If you decide to scrap your old vehicle at registered scrapping centers, you will get approximately 4-6% of the vehicle’s showroom price. The ex-showroom price is the cost of the vehicle, excluding RTO vehicle registration fees and insurance.
In addition, if you buy a new vehicle, you benefit from a fixed discount of 5% on presentation of a scrapping certificate. The registration fee will also be waived with the purchase of a new vehicle.
The policy will be implemented first for government-owned vehicles and then for heavy commercial and personal vehicles, said Giridhar Aramane, secretary at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a separate statement.
“We propose to scrapping vehicles 15 years and older owned by central and state governments by April 2022,” Aramane said.
“From 2023, heavy commercial vehicles must be scrapped if they do not meet the level of fitness prescribed by the rules. For personal vehicles, we plan to implement this from June 2024, ”he said.
