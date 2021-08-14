Pelosi spokesman calls out Trump for threatening Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt





A spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned former President Donald Trump’s recent statement threatening the officer who shot on Capitol Hill rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt and called on the head of the Minority Parliamentarian Kevin McCarthy to stand up to Republicans who continue to attack law enforcement officials who have fought to protect the United States. Capitol on January 6.

Enough is enough, wrote Robyn Patterson, deputy director of communications for Pelosis, in a statement Thursday. These attacks are disgusting, wrong and a totally unacceptable way of treating the men and women who have gone through hell to protect our democracy from armed insurgents.

Patterson was responding to a statement released by Trump on Wednesday, in which he claimed Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was shot while trying to get through the broken window of a door in the Presidents’ Hall inside of the Capitol on January 6, was assassinated.

We know who he is, Trump said of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt. The enemies of the radical left cannot be allowed to get away with this. There must be justice! “

Left to right, Officers Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Harry Dunn during a July 27 House Select Committee hearing on the attack on the Capitol on January 6. (Somodevilla chip / Pool via AP)

Babbitt was one of four Trump supporters who died after storming the Capitol building on Jan.6 as Congress gathered to certify Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 election. She was almost immediately embraced as a martyrdom by the extreme right.

In April, the Justice Department announced that its investigation into Babbitts’ death had found insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against the Capitol Police officer who shot her. Despite this, prominent Republicans, including Trump, continued to promote the narrative that Babbitt was an innocent victim and a patriot whose death was politically motivated. At a House Oversight Committee hearing in June, Representative Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, suggested that Babbitt had been executed and claimed that the Capitol Police officer who fired appears to be in hiding, is keep on the lookout, then gave no warning before killing her.

Patterson, a spokesperson for Pelosis, mentioned Gosars’ comments in his statement Thursday, noting that the former president’s threat to a U.S. Capitol police officer is just the latest in a long series of attacks. Republicans against the officers who risked their lives to protect the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The story continues

Officers present that day who denounced partisan efforts to downplay a violent insurgency faced death threats and racist abuse, she continued. No member of the House Republican leadership bothered to condemn this harassment or speak out in favor of these officers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a bill signing ceremony on August 4 to award Congressional gold medals to the officers who protected the Capitol on January 6. (Gabrielle Crockett / Reuters)

Trump’s recent comments have prompted a reaction from at least one prominent Republican: Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

The courageous law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol and Congress on January 6 deserve our deep gratitude and full support, Cheney tweeted Thursday in response to Trump’s statement, adding, Note for investigative agencies federal: the former president continues to use the same type of language he knows he has provoked violence in the past.

Cheney previously served as president of the House Republican Conference before being dismissed in May for his support for Trump’s second impeachment and his public criticism of his false allegations of voter fraud. She is now one of two Republicans sitting on the House special committee to investigate Jan.6.

Representative Liz Cheney shakes hands with the Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell on July 27 after the committee hearing. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Pool via AP)

More than 140 law enforcement officers were injured while defending the Capitol against violent insurgents on January 6, and at least five died as a result of the attack, four of whom committed suicide. In an effort to downplay the severity of the violence, some conservatives have also sought to discredit other officers, such as those who testified about the physical and verbal abuse they suffered on January 6 during the special committees’ first public hearing. from the room.

One such attempt came from Greg Kelly, a host for the conservative cable network Newsmax, who suggested on Twitter during the hearing that DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone may have been beaten by pro rioters. Trump because he was taken for antifa. Kelly pointed out that Fanone, who testified at the hearing in uniform, is often seen wearing black street clothes during media appearances.

This week, the National Fraternal Order of Police, the country’s largest police union, hit back at Kelly, calling her comments on Fanone downright dangerous.

As law enforcement officers, we leave our personal politics at the door of the police station, the Fraternal Order of the Police tweeted Wednesday in response to Kelly’s previous message. @gregkellyusa to suggest that the hero, Officer Fanone, was mistaken for ANTIFA, despite the POLICE RIOT GEAR he was wearing, is downright dangerous. Don’t believe the lies spewed out by this clown.

____

Learn more about Yahoo News:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/pelosi-spokesperson-calls-out-trump-for-threatening-capitol-police-officer-who-shot-ashli-babbit-184544643.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos