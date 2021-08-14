Independence Day 2021: Delhi police issue traffic advisory. Details here | Latest Delhi News





Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Independence Sunday celebrations at the iconic Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. In the notice, the force ordered commuters to avoid certain routes during official duties. Here is an overview of some of the routes that will be affected due to restrictions due to Independence Day, as well as other restrictions: (1.) General public traffic around the Red Fort will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Only authorized vehicles will be allowed in the area. (2.) Also from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., eight roads will be closed to the general public. They are: Netaji Subhash Marg, SP Mukherjee Marg, Lothian Road, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road with its Lin Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to Indraprastha flyover. (3.) Vehicles without parking tag should avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ring Road from Nizamuddin Bridge to the ISBT, and the outer ring road from the IP ring road to the ISBT via Salimgarh. (4.) Commuters heading to the northern and southern parts of the capital will need to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place-Minto Road and Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road. (5.) Those heading to the east-west corridor can follow alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg and Boulevard Road-Baraf Khana. (6.) The Geeta Colony Bridge, towards Shantivan, will be closed. Vehicles are prohibited from using the lower ring road from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Shantivan and the IP flyover to Rajghat. (7.) The ban on the movement of goods vehicles on the Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges came into effect on August 14 at midnight and will be lifted on Sunday at 11 a.m. (8.) Interstate buses will not be permitted at the Maharana Pratap and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs from August 14 at midnight until 11 a.m. on August 15. During the same period, DTC buses cannot operate on the section between ISBT and NH-24 / NH Point T on Ring Road. (9.) Buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and New Delhi Station will be reduced or diverted. Normal services will resume after 10 a.m. However, alternative routes to train stations, bus stations and hospitals, close to the location of the I-Day function, will be open. (10.) In additional security measures, Delhi police banned until August 16 the use of paragliders, hang gliders, paramotors, drones, remote pilot planes, hot air balloons, quadcopters, etc. In addition, the use of cameras, binoculars, handbags, briefcases, transistors, lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes, umbrellas and remote control car keys are also prohibited. (with contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/delhi-news/independence-day-2021-delhi-police-issues-traffic-advisory-details-here-101628907595785.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

