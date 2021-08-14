News Wrap: Third dose of vaccine recommended for people with weakened immune systems





William Brangham: Also today, the nation’s second and third largest public school districts have increased their requirements for COVID vaccines. The Los Angeles Unified School District and Chicago Public Schools are now requiring teachers and staff to be fully immunized by October 15. Meanwhile, the Broward County, Florida Teachers Union said three of their teachers and an assistant died from COVID-19 within 24 hours earlier this week. The US Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism warning today. He said frustrations over the new COVID-19 restrictions could motivate violent extremists to carry out attacks. The department also warned of targeted violence around the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and religious holidays. A federal judge in Washington has allowed the Biden administration’s new moratorium on evictions to remain in place for now, until higher courts decide whether it is legal. White House press secretary Jen Psaki welcomed the move and insisted the policy is a – quote – “an appropriate use of its legal authority to protect public health.” Homeowner groups who have challenged the moratorium plan to appeal the decision to the DC Circuit Court. The Florida Keys and Florida Bay are subject to tropical storm warnings this evening as Tropical Depression Fred approaches the state. The storm is gaining strength as it hits the northern coast of Cuba. Last night, parts of Miami Beach were already starting to feel the effects of rain and flash floods. Fred is expected to drop up to seven inches of rain over parts of South Florida by Monday. Firefighters in southeastern Montana are scrambling to contain the wildfires that are approaching more rural towns and ranches. Thousands of people around the northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation were forced to evacuate. Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire in California, which destroyed the town of Greenville and some 550 homes, remains less than a third contained. A red flag warning has been issued for dry lightning that could start new fires. Another day of triple-digit temperatures toasted parts of the Pacific Northwest. An air quality alert was issued through Saturday for northwestern Washington state due to drifting smoke from nearby wildfires. Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that July was the hottest month on Earth on record. Its director said this was on top of the disruptive trajectory of climate change. In Turkey, at least 38 people have died in severe flooding and mudslides that hit the country’s northern coasts. Dozens of people remain missing, after torrents of water collapsed buildings and threw cars and debris in the streets. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the region today and vowed to rebuild.

