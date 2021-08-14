Remorseless asshole Donald Trump apparently won’t encourage people to get vaccinated because it would be doing Biden a favor





As COVID-19 once again makes its appearance in the country, government officials, medical professionals, former bodybuilders and ordinary seniors who just wish the pandemic was over have begged, begged and literally donated money to convince those who have not yet been vaccinated. do this. Then you have Donald Trump. As a former President of the United States who regularly complains that he doesn’t get enough credit for vaccines, you might think he would be there daily urging Americans to get vaccinated, especially the light of the fact that a large percentage of its base refused to do so and suffered serious consequences. But he didn’t and the reason, like most things about Trump, is that he’s an unrepentant asshole who hasn’t done anything in his life without asking, what’s the matter ?

The Daily Beast reports that despite calls from several friends and advisers, Trump has repeatedly pushed back against mounting anything that looks like a real effort to get his supporters vaccinated. Some suggested public service announcements. Others offered prime-time interviews and speeches on the subject. Still others have recommended Trump run vaccination campaigns at his rallies. Some simply suggested that his office send periodic reminders of the importance of getting the vaccine.

All of these ideas were rejected, in part because in Trump’s sick mind, more people getting vaccinated and therefore protected from a highly contagious disease that has killed nearly 620,000 people in the United States to date would help Joe Biden.

in recent months, Trump has simply said he doesn’t think he has to do Biden a favor, given how badly Biden is destroying the country and that if Biden wants to ask him to do something, the incumbent president is invited to ask. , the sources reported. . Trump even issued a written statement last month sympathizing with the anti-vaccine because, according to Trump, people refuse to take the vaccine because they don’t trust it. [Bidens] Administration, they don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which refuses to tell the truth.

The other reason he’s loath to do a little more than say he recommends getting the shot in random interviews before quickly changing the subject is because Trump thinks telling people to get the shot. will hurt him politically.

According to two of the sources who spoke to Trump about it, he sometimes referred to polls and other indicators such as what he saw on TV that show how unpopular vaccines are with good people. many of its supporters. This left the impression on some close to Trump that he does not want to insist too much on the subject, not to piss off his base, one of the two people said.

Poll after poll this year, self-identified Republicans have been out of step with mainstream Americans on a number of public health issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, from attitudes towards mask requirements, to the hesitation vis-à-vis vaccines, with blatant anti-vaccine postures. A Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday showed that approval of local government mask warrants in offices, gyms and indoor dining rooms was in the low to mid range of 60% among Americans in general. But the partisan break shows that, despite majorities of Independents and Democrats supporting masked mandates, most Republicans are still opposed to them.

