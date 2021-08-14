Jokowi Delivers 2022 Economic Funding Note, Here Is JCI Projection Next Week

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Composite index of stock prices (JCI) is expected to enter the green zone during the third trading week of August 2021. Investors will watch the economic projections for 2022 when reading President Joko Widodo’s financial note on Monday (8/16/2021).

Frankie Wijoyo Prasetio, head of MNC Sekuritas Medan share trading, plans that next week IHSG will be supported by stocks that have a good fundamental performance. Especially those with a medium to upper capitalization, as well as high liquidity, such as LQ45 stocks or classified as blue-chip stocks.

“Commodities sectors such as mining and palm oil will be the mainstays, where commodity prices have climbed but stocks still lack interest from investors, this is seen as quite attractive , especially stocks which are up as sentiment rather than fundamentals have tended to correct, “he explained. Company, Saturday (8/14/2021).

In addition, it is likely that foreign investors will still have a great interest in entering the capital market, given that the Indonesian capital market has not grown significantly.

In addition, the policy of the PPKM, which is currently in the adjustment phase, is considered sufficient to suppress the rate of increase in Covid-19 cases, so that the economy in the second half of the year can recover quickly.

“For the projection, IHSG Next week it looks like it will stabilize at the 6,100-6,300 level, “he explained.

He explained that this week’s JCI in terms of percentage decline this week was only around minus 1%, which could be classified as a healthy correction given that there are indeed many investors who are taking profits, especially in mini-bank stocks which had skyrocketed last week.

“More action profit taking which is important from the shares of the newly listed unicorn, namely PT Bukalapak.com Tbk. (OPEN), “he said.

IHSG During the week of August 9-13, 2021, there was a correction of 1.03% or to the level of 6,139,492 from 6,203,431 the previous week.

The list of the 10 most traded stocks per week from August 9 to 13, 2021, when JCI corrected more than 1%.

Meanwhile, the government will submit the financial note and RAPBN 2022 at the annual session of the DPR / MPR in the framework of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia (HUT) on August 16, 2021.

Previously, the government had submitted a number of targets in RAPBN 2022 and had been approved by the budget agency DPR RI (Banggar).

One of them, Indonesia’s economic growth is expected to grow in the range of 5.2 to 5.8 percent in 2022. The government has also set an inflation target of around 2 to 4 percent. %.

“Economic growth of 5.2% to 5.8%, inflation of 2% to 4%, interest rates over 10 years SUN 6.32% to 7.27%, exchange rates of 13,900 at Rp 15,000 to the US dollar, ”Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told DPR recently.

In addition, in RAPBN 2022, the price of Indonesian crude oil is targeted in a range of US $ 55-65 per barrel, lifting oil 686,000 to 726,000 barrels per day, and lifting natural gas from 1.031 million to 1.103 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Meanwhile, state revenues are expected to increase to 10.18% to 10.44%, in the range of Rp 1,823.5 trillion to Rp 1,895.4 billion. Meanwhile, spending Fees are forecast to increase from 14.69 percent to 15.29 percent, from Rs 2,631.8 billion to Rs 2,775.3 billion.

It is estimated that the primary balance will start to move towards a positive or lower APBN than the 2021 APBN of a deficit of Rp 633.12 trillion, which is in a range of -2.31% (deficit of Rp 414.1 Rp trillion) to 2.65% (Rp. 480.5 trillion deficit) of GDP.

Then the state budget deficit will shrink from minus 4.51% to minus 4.85% of GDP. The debt ratio is between 43.76% and 44.28% of GDP.

The government is also aiming to reduce the declared unemployment rate from 5.5% to 6.2%. Then, poverty is in the order of 8.5% to 9.0%. The Gini ratio is between 0.376 and 0.378. The human development index will drop from 73.44 to 73.48.

Meanwhile, the exchange rates of farmers and fishermen were also increased to reach 102-104 and 102-105 respectively.

