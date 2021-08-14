Trump is telling lies about the withdrawal from Afghanistan.





Former President Donald Trump is telling lies about how he allegedly handled the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, opening a new avenue for Republicans dazed by Trump to attack President Joe Biden.

Trump released the following statement on Thursday, amid the collapse of the Afghan military following Bidens’ withdrawal:

If our 2020 presidential election had not been rigged and if I was now president, the world would find out that our withdrawal from Afghanistan would be a conditional withdrawal. I have personally had discussions with the main Taliban leaders in which they understood that what they were doing now would not have been acceptable. It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood it much better than anyone.

It’s a bogus series of outright lies on every level. His opening reference to the rigged election is, of course, the Big Lie, but the other lies are pretty monstrous as well.

First, the peace deal that Trump’s envoys signed with the Taliban in February 2020, in Doha, imposed only a few conditions and the Taliban is not violating any at the moment. The Taliban simply agreed not to allow any individual or group, including al-Qaida, to use Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States and its allies. The deal did not prevent the Taliban from fighting Afghan government troops or seizing Afghan provinces on their own.

Second, Trumps claims that he had discussions with key Taliban leaders is overkill. A few days after signing the agreement, over the phone, through an interpreter, he spoke with a leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was the Taliban’s delegate to the Doha talks. Subsequently, Trump said he had a very good relationship with Baradar, praised the Taliban for killing terrorists and very bad people, and said of the war: They were looking to end this and were looking for to end it. A statement released by the White House said Trump stressed the need to continue reducing violence and urged the Taliban to participate in intra-Afghan negotiations. The statement said nothing about Baraders’ response, if any.

In other words, there is no evidence that a withdrawal under Trump would have been much more successful than a withdrawal under Biden. Trump’s rapid withdrawal of a small contingent of peacekeepers from Syria in October 2019, leaving Kurdish allies open to the Turkish massacre, suggests that Trump would not have been more demanding on the protection of Afghans. (The Kurds helped help US troops crush ISIS in northern Syria.)

The lies notwithstanding, Trump’s statement will undoubtedly be echoed by Congressional Republicans and conservative pundits in the weeks and months to come. When Biden first announced his withdrawal in April, his critics were baffled. Trump, after all, had long called for a withdrawal; in fact, he initially supported the Bidens decision. Even as the Taliban began to rout Afghan security forces and seize entire provinces earlier this summer, critics were still unsure how to react, especially as polls showed a large majority Americans agreed with Bidens’ decision.

Now, however, critics have received word from their exiled leader: the withdrawal is not a bad thing, but the withdrawal under Trump would have been conditional; it would have been much more successful. When things get worse in Afghanistan, as they almost certainly will, it will be their mantra to attack Bidens’ foreign policy and absolve themselves of any complicity.

None of this is to deny that Biden handled the situation badly. The latest evidence arrived on Thursday, when the Pentagon announced it would send 8,000 troops to Afghanistan to facilitate the evacuation of the US embassy in Kabul 5,000 from bases in the Middle East, 3,000 (an entire combat brigade) of Fort. Hood, Texas. Had the withdrawal been planned more carefully, the evacuation would have taken place at least one substantial withdrawal of personnel earlier this summer, before the last few thousand U.S. troops in the country were withdrawn.

When the pullout began, U.S. officials were still saying Afghan security forces could resist the Taliban for another six to twelve months, enough time to plan for an orderly transition. It would be interesting to know which intelligence agencies predicted that the Afghan army and, with it, the government could hold out for so long. The retired officers I spoke with at the time doubted that the Afghan army could last even a few months without close air support from the United States and NATO, logistics, intelligence, crews. repair and maintenance, medical and surgical evacuation units, and helicopter transport. accept now.

The 20-year war in Afghanistan has been one unfortunate adventure after another, almost from the start. The first missions to eradicate al-Qaida, oust the Taliban from power, and murder or capture Osama bin Laden in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks were justified. Additions to establishing a central government (in a highly decentralized country ruled by warlords), building a civil society, and promoting something like Western-style democracy have always been a pipe dream. The vision had a glimmer of hope and possibility from the start, in 2003-04, when the U.S. Commander, a creative three-star general named David Barno, set up small-scale counterinsurgency projects by recruiting volunteers from businesses and non-profit organizations to train Afghan leaders. in the basics of governance and management, launch programs of economic aid and justice reform to win the hearts and minds of the people. But President George W. Bush has scaled back his resources, turned his gaze to Iraq, and by the time attention has shifted to Afghanistan, the effort has become far too militarized and far too huge. As the money poured in, the corruption skyrocketed; the government in Kabul has never won the confidence of the people; the Taliban intervened to fill the gaps.

Biden, to his credit, recognized this throughout his career as Barack Obama’s vice president. During the 2009-2010 National Security Council debates, Biden was almost the only one to oppose a massive troop increase or nation-building campaign, arguing instead for a slight increase in troops to train and equip. the Afghan army. Obama sided with the wave faction but, 18 months later, saw that Biden was right. He backed out on the wave, abandoned nation building, downsized troop numbers to 5,800, and limited their missions to training and supporting the Afghan army while battling terrorists along from the Pakistani border.

Ten years later, on entering the White House as president, Biden of course retained a certain allergy to all Afghan issues. Eager to deal with more pressing issues, domestic and foreign, he sought to get out of the place altogether and again downplay the whole region, which is understandable. There has long been a strong case for exiting Afghanistan. If Biden had kept a small number of troops there, and the next three or four presidents had done the same, nothing would ever have improved. But probably not much would have gotten worse either. Meanwhile, no American soldiers have been killed there since February 2020.

Was it necessary to get out so quickly, so completely and so recklessly? Biden will likely be haunted by these questions for some time. And now that Trump has made it a partisan question, however bogus it is, Republicans will push the issues as hard as they can.

