Xi signals China’s zero tolerance approach here to stay, East Asia News & Top Stories

Has China become “insensitive and lax” in the fight against Covid-19?

This is what President Xi Jinping has asked local government officials, in a strong signal that China will not deviate from its zero tolerance approach in the fight against the disease.

Xi reportedly asked local officials, “Has our thinking become numb and lax?” Are prevention and control measures not strictly implemented? Do they need to be further improved? Are all access points monitored to prevent the virus from entering?

Reports referring to Mr. Xi’s “important instructions” began to surface earlier this month.

“The whole city, all levels, departments, party members and cadres must return to their working state they had at the start of the pandemic, resolutely overcome their ‘numb’ thinking,” one reads in one. report from Ya’an City in Sichuan Province on Monday.

In Shishou City, Hubei Province, the mayor told authorities on Tuesday that those who neglect their duties to prevent and control the epidemic would be “seriously treated”.

Such reminders come after months of rare or no national transmissions which have led to lax application of preventive measures.

China is battling a wave of the Delta variant following a cluster that emerged at Nanjing Lukou International Airport on July 20. The virus has since spread to more than a dozen of China’s 31 provinces.

The highly infectious nature of the variant and the difficulty it poses in obtaining herd immunity has led to a debate in China over whether the country should move away from its “zero tolerance approach” and recognize that the virus is said to be endemic.

At the end of last month, trusted Chinese virologist Zhang Wenhong said in a note on Weibo that the outbreak that started in Nanjing shows the virus is here to stay.

“More and more people now believe that the epidemic will not end in the short term, and maybe not even in the long term. Most virologists around the world now recognize that it is a virus. endemic, and the world must learn to coexist with it, “he said. Higher vaccination rates will reduce the severity of the disease, he added.

But official comments signal that China would stick to its approach.

Former Health Minister Gao Qiang, in a People’s Daily article this month, appeared to target Professor Zhang, claiming that it was “absolutely impossible” for mankind to coexist with the virus, and that China’s approach cannot change as long as there was a risk of the virus entering the country.

Beijing blamed the epidemic on the looseness of local officials and harshly criticized those it considers responsible.

The deputy director of the local department of the National Health Commission, Gao Guangming, said yesterday that the policies were not implemented correctly or on time, and that in some cases “shortcuts were taken.” .

Experts say these comments, along with Xi’s, make it clear that China’s zero tolerance approach will not change just yet.

Part of the reason he hesitates could be because the efficacy of Chinese vaccines lags behind that of Western countries.

“In China, the vaccination campaign is very successful, but (…) the efficacy and effectiveness are in question,” said Hong Kong University virologist Jin Dongyan.

The Chinese Communist Party has also marked its legitimacy in protecting lives with its successful containment of the virus, and would be hard-pressed to change course. “China is like a big ship – turning around is going to be difficult and expensive,” said Professor Jin.