Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Babasaheb Purandare 100th birthday | Pune News





PUNE: Veteran writer and playwright Babasaheb Purandare’s civic reception, held due to its entry into the centenary year, had many guests in the Shivsrushti auditorium and online through the head of the video conference, among which Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi, in his ten minute address via video link, spoke about the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that Purandare spent most of eight decades writing and speaking about, and also wished him good health and a happy birthday. in Marathi.

At first I bow down and greet Shivshaahir Babasaheb Purandare, and pray to God to imbue me with the ideals that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has propagated and defended. I send greetings to Purandare as he enters the 100th year of his life, and I hope his instructions and blessings will be with us for a long time to come, Modi said, addressing the audience in Marathi and Hindi.

The current and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis have wished Purandare through a letter and video address, respectively. Also in attendance were former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who helped organize the civic reception and spoke briefly, as well as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Mohan Bhagwat, who joined remotely.

Although present in person, Purandare addressed the congregation through a pre-recorded speech, recalling his long career as a writer and playwright, and his experience over years of reading, researching and writing on Shivaji Maharaj.

Purandare, born in Saswad, near Pune, in 1922, is a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards. His novels and dramas have been adapted into television dramas and stage performances, most notably Jaanta Raja, which was first directed by his cast in 1984, and was subsequently directed over 1 000 times.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled reading the works on Shivaji at school and at home and being inspired by Purandares’ work on Shivaji Maharaj.

I remember reading about Shivaji Maharaj in the history class at school. A lot of information was also shared about her at home. Even after that, I needed some finishing touches, and Babasaheb Purandare’s words gave me that touch. These words have inspired me in cricket as well, and it also provides a lot of inspiration to a lot of people and creates a fighting spirit, said Tendulkar, wishing he had never had the chance to watch Jaanta Raja.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/pune/modi-wishes-purandare-on-100th-birthday/articleshow/85315731.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos