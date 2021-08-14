No one is afraid of murals!





Jakarta – The Special Staff of Secretary of State Faldo Maldini spoke of wall face of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Tangerang. According to Faldo, in fact wall criticism is possible. However, if there is no permit, it may be considered against the law. “Wall, regardless of the content, the image praising certain political figures, criticizing the government, praising the government, if there is no permission, it can lead to actions against the law, infringing the rights of others. It’s in the Penal Code, please check it, “Faldo said when asked for confirmation on Saturday (8/14/2021). Faldo said if a mural didn’t need a permit, anyone could scribble on someone else’s wall at will. Meanwhile, improving public facilities uses the state budget. “If the mural doesn’t need a permit, then people will paint the walls in our house with Messi’s picture, even if we Fans Ronaldo. It is arbitrary. In addition, it is a public establishment that was beaten. Fix it with public money. If you want reviews, the space is open, we also always try to open a chat room. Friends of the media also convey criticism and concerns from the public on a daily basis, ”he said. In addition, Faldo said there was no justification for carrying out arbitrary and illegal actions. “No matter how difficult our situation is, there are a lot of people struggling. There is no reason to justify arbitrary actions, acting against the law, it may infringe the rights of others. is why we speak rather firmly. divide this nation. Politics Divide the bamboo, use hatred. In addition, we are all facing a pandemic. All of our work is currently on a positive trend. This is the main goal. Take caring for each other is the key, ”he said. Meanwhile, he gave an example, in DKI Jakarta there was the Governor’s Circular Letter Number 1 from 2013, when President Jokowi was still governor, the murals no longer violated the regional public order regulation. Previously, this was considered a violation, but there were conditions. “Provided that the concept is coordinated and authorized by the Service d’Aménagement du Territoire. The aim is to animate the space of the city. Other regions should also have similar regulations. So no one is afraid murals. What we strongly reject is arbitrary and against the law, “he said. Previously, a fresco of the face of President Joko Widodo had been pasted in the Batuceper district, in the city of Tangerang. The mural has the words “404: Not Found” on Jokowi’s eye. The head of the public relations division of the Tangerang City Police, Kompol Abdul Rachim, confirmed the mural. However, the mural has now been removed by local authorities. “It’s been three or four days, yes. So the Kapolsek, from the sub-district, then the Koramil took it down,” Rachim said when contacted. detik.com, Friday (8/13/2021). So far we do not know who made the fresco ‘Jokowi 404: not found‘ the. Police are investigating to identify the perpetrators. “I’ve always investigated (investigated) who did it. Because after all, it’s a symbol of the state, yes,” he said. (yld / idh)

