Newsom steps up attacks in CA recall, slams Elder as more right-wing than Trump





California Gov. Gavin Newsom has stepped up his campaign to retain the governorship, calling Republican opponent Larry Elder more right-wing than former President Donald Trump.

“He is to the right of Donald Trump. To the right of Donald Trump. That’s what’s at stake in this election and don’t think for a second that you can’t do damage in this role. Think about the judges he might appoint. Who would he have appointed to replace Kamala Harris in the US Senate? What impact would that have on the trajectory of this country. What would this mean for the future of the Democratic Party in our efforts to keep the House of Representatives, ”Newsom said Friday in San Francois.

Californians are expected to receive ballots next week for the recall election, which will take place on September 14.

NEWSOM REMINDER: LARRY ELDER SAYS HE WILL REPEAL MASK AND VACCINE IF HE WINS ELECTIONS

Newsoms comments on Friday came amid his first official campaign event urging residents to vote no on his recall on election day. The ballot will also ask voters who of the 46 candidates should replace Newsom.

“Just vote no. You don’t even have to touch the other party. The other party doesn’t matter. Don’t even touch it. Simple no. This is the most ballot. easy that you ever had to complete. Just vote no. No to recall, “Newsom said.

Elder leads the pack of Republican candidates seeking to replace Newsom, receiving 18% of likely voter support in a July poll. While former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and 2018 gubernatorial candidate John Cox both received 10% support in the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies / Los Angeles Times survey.

GAVIN NEWSOM SLACKED FOR ‘HYPOCRISE’ AND ‘IGNORING SCIENCE’ BY GOP GOVERNMENT CANDIDATE LARRY ELDER

A poll this month also found that 51% of those polled want to recall the governor, while 40% want him to stay in office.

Elder, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticized Newsom for its coronavirus policies, which he says have decimated California businesses, and said this week he would end mask and vaccine mandates in the State if elected.

“This man that I am going to defeat on September 14, he closed the state in the most severe way that any of the other 49 governors have done,” Elder told a crowd at a church in San Jose. “When I get elected, assuming there are still face mask mandates and vaccine mandates, they will be repealed immediately, and then I will have breakfast.”

GOV. NEWSOM TAKES SON FROM SUMMER CAMP AFTER SURFACE OF MASKLESS PHOTOS

“I know how difficult it is to run a business,” Elder told the crowd. “A lot of them never succeed. Successful ones often operate with very slim profit margins, often from payroll to payroll. A third of all small businesses in California are now gone forever because [Newsom] science ignored. ”

Elder also targeted the incident that helped trigger Newsoms’ recall: photos from November showing the Democratic governor dining at a fancy restaurant without a mask and surrounded by people outside his own home.

“He incurred a wine bill of $ 12,000,” Elder said in July of the dinner. “It’s just for the wine.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He was sitting with the same lobbyists and medical professionals who drafted the mandates they were violating by not wearing masks and not socially distancing themselves,” he continued, calling it “hypocrisy. “.

