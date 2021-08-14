An Indian sail for sailing in a maritime environment

India’s leadership in the maritime security debate has strengthened its position as a key actor of the common good



Prime Minister Narendra Modis address on August 9 during the United Nations Security Council’s high-level public debate on strengthening maritime security: An argument for international cooperation, organized by India, was both timely and appropriate. He described the oceans as a common heritage for humanity and a lifeline for the future of the planet. Urging the global community to develop a common framework for dealing with contemporary challenges, including maritime disputes and natural disasters, he exhibited a far-sighted vision rooted in the culture, history and geography of India.

Maritime traditions

With a long coastline and large island chains spread across the Indian Ocean, India has a natural orientation to the sea, with key maritime communications routes that run through its surrounding seas.

India has ancient maritime traditions. In the 15th century, Vasco da Gama was flown to the west coast of India from Zanzibar by a Gujarati sailor. Long before this, the ancient sailors of India traded with the old world. The word navigation itself is derived from the Sanskrit word navgath.

By stating five principles, Mr. Modi linked free and open trade to India’s civilizational ethics. His words were a reminder of India’s maritime trade with Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago. Lothal was a key maritime center in the Indus Valley civilization.

The Prime Minister’s home state, Gujarat, has one of India’s oldest maritime histories. Kutch and Kathiawar as well as the Malabar coast had ancient ties to Africa. A locally built ship piloted by a local crew traveled to England and during the time of Rao Godji II (1760-1778) of Kutch. Buddhism and Hinduism spread to Southeast Asia by sea. Even Islam took the sea route from India to Southeast Asia.

Editorial | Choppy waters: on global maritime security

Mr. Modi reiterated the relevance of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). He urged the international community to develop a cooperative and inclusive framework for maritime security, so essential for unhindered trade. Ninety percent of world trade takes place on the high seas, for the simple reason that it remains the most profitable mode of transport.

The disruption of shipping lines has global repercussions. The blockade of the Suez Canal earlier this year halted the flow of trade worth billions of dollars. In 1956, the great powers intervened militarily when Egypt nationalized this key waterway. Today, a naval blockade at any choke point in the Indo-Pacific could prove catastrophic.

Freedom of navigation and unhindered trade are essential to the spread of prosperity. Critical supply chains depend on the concept of without sea (open sea). The neo-colonial concept of locked sea (closed sea) in the South China Sea is anathema to the future of the global economy.

Dispute settlement

The Prime Minister advocated the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law. This idea is rooted in Indian values ​​of peace and non-violence. India’s acceptance of the award by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2014 paved the way for India and Bangladesh to put aside their maritime dispute and forge even closer ties. It should be an example to others in the area. In 2016, China summarily rejected the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in favor of the Philippines.

Today, natural disasters and maritime threats posed by non-state actors have increased exponentially. Mr. Modi called on the global community to mobilize to effectively combat the ravages of cyclones, tsunamis and marine pollution. India’s role as a first responder in the Indian Ocean, whether in thwarting piracy or providing relief after the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004, is well documented. The Indian Air Force airlifted 30 tons of relief supplies to Mauritius in August 2020 to contain an oil spill that threatened to engulf the pristine coastline of island nations.

The operational reach and capacity of the Indian Coast Guard has improved significantly to deal with environmental risks and piracy. The election on 5 August of the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard as Executive Director of the Information Sharing Center of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP), in Singapore. is an endorsement of contributions from India. India now has white delivery agreements with several countries. State-of-the-art Indian Navy Indian Ocean Region Information Fusion Center (IFC-IOR) based in Gurugram accommodates officers from the United States, Japan, France, Australia and the United Kingdom . The Indian Navy regularly offers a large number of training slots to friendly countries.

Environmental concerns

Mr. Modis’ remarks underlined the importance of preserving the maritime environment and its resources. The oceans remain our lifeline. Yet they have been overwhelmed by the plastic waste that suffocates all forms of marine life. This, in turn, poisons the entire food chain and endangers the lives of millions of people.

The development of connectivity and infrastructure was also presented as a major priority. There are now heightened concerns about the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India stands for openness and transparency in project execution, based on local priorities, with intrinsic fiscal viability and environmental sustainability. The United States, Japan and Australia are also promoting better standards for global infrastructure through the Blue Dot network.

Primacy of UNCLOS

As President of the UN Security Council for August, India’s leadership in the maritime security debate, also at the Prime Minister’s level, has strengthened its credentials as a key player maritime heritage. The presidential statement issued on this occasion underscores the UN Security Council’s commitment to international law. Even more relevant, it underlines the importance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as a legal framework governing all maritime activities.

Editorial | Enforcing claims: US challenges India’s maritime rights

India’s natural interests span both the Indian and Pacific Oceans, as evidenced by its inclusive Indo-Pacific vision. Undoubtedly, India’s initiative will promote the prospects of a stable and sustainable maritime environment.

Sujan R. Chinoy, former Ambassador, is currently Director General of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis, New Delhi. Opinions expressed are personal