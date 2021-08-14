Jokowi says Indonesia has started exporting rice to Saudi Arabia





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said that currently Indonesia is starting to rice export ke Saudi Arabia. The Chairman recalled that the issue of rice exports should be calculated by first considering the national rice needs. “The Minister of Agriculture also indicated that rice exports to Saudi Arabia have started. If it is calculated correctly that we have a surplus of rice and we can export it, then we export it.” , he said during a virtual speech at the inauguration of the Liberation Libre Export 2021 on Saturday (14/8) ./ 2021. Also Read: Jokowi Unleashes Agricultural Exports Worth IDR 7.29 Trillion “But once again we calculate, we calculate that the existing stock is really sufficient for domestic needs first. This means that domestic needs take precedence, if there are any leftovers, thank you for exporting them,” he said. -he says. On this occasion, Jokowi also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to farmers, breeders, planters, agro-industry players and other agricultural players. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail The reason, Jokowi said, during the Covid-19 pandemic, they worked hard not only to meet the food needs of the community but also succeeded in increasing exports of agricultural products. The head of state revealed that agriculture is a sector capable of surviving the pandemic. Read also: Jokowi: Indonesian scouts must always be optimistic about the future “Agricultural exports in 2020, as reported, reached Rs 451.8 trillion. A 15.79 percent increase over 2019 of Rs 390.16 trillion. And in the first half of 2021, from January to July 2021 , exports reached 282.86 trillion rupees, an increase of 14.05% compared to the same period in 2020, which was 202.05 trillion rupees, ”explained Jokowi. “This increase in exports of agricultural products has an impact on improving the well-being of farmers,” he continued. He revealed that the exchange rate of Indonesian farmers continues to improve. In June 2020, the farmer’s exchange rate was 99.6. Then it steadily increased through December by 103.25. Then in June 2021, it hit 103.59. “In my opinion, this is good news that can spark the enthusiasm of our farmers to stay productive during the pandemic,” Jokowi added.

