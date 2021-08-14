The census shows that large swathes of America are shrinking. Almost all of them voted for Donald Trump.





Donald Trump and the Republican Party he shaped represent the declining face of the United States, winning an older, more rural, and predominantly Caucasian voter bloc that reflected the country’s past more than its more urban and diverse future.

The latest 2020 census data, which the government released on Thursday to kick off the congressional redistribution process, illustrates this fact in incredibly clear terms. It shows that the white population fell for the first time in history in the past decade and that Americans continued to cluster in growing cities and suburbs, be it Texas, Georgia, in Virginia or New York.

Perhaps more strikingly, as metropolitan areas developed, large swathes of the country continued to bleed population. About 53% of all US counties declined between 2010 and 2020. You can see them in the Scorched Orange Sea in the graph below, rural areas and small towns that often have few people to begin with. In total, they were home to around 50.5 million people in a country of over 331 million.

United States Census Bureau

This is not a new story in itself. Rural America and small towns have been losing residents for decades. But the trend seems to have accelerated. From 2000 to 2010, for example, only about a third of all counties lost residents.

Considering what we already knew about Trump’s backing base, it seemed likely that most of these endangered counties voted Republican in the last election. But how much exactly? Mark Muro of the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Project compiled the numbers for me. He found that in the 1,636 counties that declined in the 2010s, the former president won a majority of votes in 90% of them. (The Muros team had to exclude Alaska from their numbers due to a technical glitch.) If any corner of America becomes depopulated, it’s almost certainly part of Trump country.

That’s not to say that Trump country as a whole is in decline. The former president received only about 19% of his 74 million votes in shrinking counties, according to analysis by Muro and his teams. Overall, the counties where he won added 7.8 million people over the previous decade. But Biden counties nearly doubled that total, increasing by 14.9 million people. Blue America is the engine of population growth in the Americas.

It is not clear at this point whether the demographic trends of the past decade will continue. Muro pointed out to me, for example, that the growth of the metropolitan area slowed down in the last third of the 2010s, before the pandemic. It is also possible that the post-COVID acceptance of remote working is a compensating force that is dispersing Americans a bit more outside the big blue cities, although so far the pandemic does not appear to have fundamentally changed the patterns. displacement of the country.

But the fact that places with dwindling populations so overwhelmingly supported our last president is one more data point in a larger story about the country’s polarization between prosperous Democrat-dominated subways and increasingly conservative communities that grow more slowly than large cities or are in sharp decline. This is true both demographically and economically (although these things are of course related). The Metropolitan Policy Project has already found, for example, that Biden counties generate 70% of the country’s GDP. Republican counties represent a traditional economic base in decline, located in small towns and struggling rural areas, Muro told me. And the census story underscores the feeling that growth, in the most literal sense, is elsewhere. Prosperity is out of reach.

Pundits have spent countless years and pixels wondering if economic anxiety really motivated many Trump voters, an idea that seems increasingly fragile over time and conservatism deepens its anti-tax and anti-CRT policies. . What is more blatantly true is that a large portion of Republicans today live in parts of the country, including deindustrialized rural areas, which are simply remote from the type of institutions, from government to colleges. to large companies, which tend to generate wealth and growth. The political tragedy of the retreating communities of the Americas is how this alienation led them to embrace reactionary populism bent on waging culture wars and leveraging our outdated electoral structure to ensure that a minority of the population can continue to govern rather than, say, taking action that might actually revitalize small towns and farming communities. The kind of robust immigration and public investment favored by progressives could help revive a place, after all; owning the libraries for the next decade will not be. Trump’s voters, unfortunately, made it clear what matters most to them.

