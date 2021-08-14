BUT HOW SURE CAN WE BE?

WRITTEN TOM PLATE – In his chimerical quest for certainty about the deadly threat from China or a mere robust competitor? the American consensus now claims to have taken the measure of China and there is no doubt. It would be better if that was the case. A fictitious Western mind can create something that doesn’t really exist.

It is wrong to be so sure about things, he insisted, disputing the assumptions.ecentury, Scottish skeptic David Hume: Okay, the sun will probably rise on the horizon tomorrow morning, but only probably, don’t be so categorical for sure. Even quantum physicists accept that the seemingly exact measurements of the tiniest particles can be little more than momentary approximations.

Our growing apprehension of an increasingly assertive China is in part due to the American character. Our emphasis on certainty puts pressure on judgment and undermines necessary thinking. We freeze evolutionary reality in a static snapshot of the present moment. But the story continues, it doesn’t matter if the frozen spirits stay behind. In his aptly titled 1929 book The Quest for Certainty, pragmatist-philosopher John Dewey pointed to the corrosive hegemony of ideology and inelastic theory to degrade our ability to cope with reality by hindering it. The dogma is nourished by a continuous process of self-certification of previous beliefs.

Is communism simply and always bad? What about the People’s Republic of China beyond redemption? Consider that capitalism in the early days of the Americas produced many social evils; today it is being reassessed through a more sophisticated analytical lens owing in large part to advances in social policy. What about China? Communism in the bitter and rigid Stalinist practice of the former Soviet Union was one thing; but is it the same in China? Are the Chinese still that communist? If less, is it more dangerous than ever? Or less? America’s quest for certainty, if not clarity, is deeply uncomfortable with ambiguity.

Those who insist that contemporary China is nothing but the renewal of the Soviet Union must face the reality of the incredibly rapid economic and technological progress under its Communist Party. Anyone who cannot see this is a dogmatic. Anyone who insists that the Chinese people are just cowardly Communists does not concede the fact that prior to the previous century China existed without Marxism and Communism (whose particular and revolutionary ideas originated in ‘Europe) – but under centuries of Taoism and Confucianism. Communism did not bring the Chinese out of China, it was the other way around: the Chinese took communism and made it Chinese.

The dogmatism of the Western mass media about China and its Xi Jinping underestimates the Chinese leader, especially when, in his yen for sure, he compares him to one or the other former Chinese leader. Western mental constructs interpret Xi as a movie starring a mashup by Deng Xiaoping and Mao Zedong. Analogies can be useful guides in understanding or, as in this case, the symptoms of a tired and outdated mindset. The most obvious characteristic of Xi is its uniqueness. Much more than Mao, for example, President Xi believes in the saving grace of modern science, even the deviation of the humanities; thus, by emphasizing social stability and scientific development, Xis’ China is less the Soviet Union than it is Singapore. Chinese people everywhere know this is the case, and many admire it.

In all fairness, China doesn’t make it easy for the confused West to figure things out: it’s anything but an open book and doesn’t care. This is less of a problem for Westerners who, whether they realize it or not, have imprinted a certain image of China in their minds. They see old darkness where there is new light. Consider new books such as China Coup: The Great Leap to Freedom (Roger Garside); The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High Tech Warfare (Christian Brose); Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydidess’s Trap (Graham Allison), and so on. A new entry into the fray is The Long Game: Chinas Grand Strategy to Displace American Order (Rush Doshi). It also assumes that Beijing will soon eat the West’s lunch if it doesn’t wake up. However, it is commendable that Doshi avoids betting everything on military solutions.

Alarmist demonization offers a virtue recognized even by American sages who do not recognize the evil China that alarmists claim to see only. The nightmare awakened America. Each offensive military option has been constantly played by the Pentagon and its industrial executives. A surprising attack would be improbable: moreover, historically, China does not engage in surprise attacks and does not have a great eagerness to shake up regimes.

One might even fear that the focus on China’s rising power may encourage Beijing to embark on a horrific clash with the West. There are fervent prayers that China and his team of Xi Jinping are too smart to play the role assigned to them by fear-mongers, warmongers and Cold War nostalgia fans of the Americas. The Chinese and its governors have a titanic job at home: feeding, housing and educating the Chinese people. It would be nice to have the West’s help; it would be devastating to believe that it is destined for war.

America must face what history brings to it as best it can and not try to turn back the clock. Of course, this must stay true to the allies, including Japan and the Republic of Korea; these American commitments accompany the territory and will remain something that Beijing will have to manage. To think otherwise is to dream deeply or to take recent American books seriously. The fictitious Western mind about China is out of balance. I am almost certain of it.

Clinical Professor Tom Plate is a leading expert on Asian and Pacific Studies at LMU and Vice-President of the Pacific Century Institute.