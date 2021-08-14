Gujarat: BJP to organize Jan Ashirvad Yatra with five union ministers from August 15 to 21





Five Gujarat Union ministers will detain Jan Ashirvad Yatra in different parts of the state between August 15 and 21, an official statement from the Gujarat BJP said on Friday. The yatra is part of a nationwide exercise launched by the ruling BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi believing ministers should engage with the people, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that all cabinet ministers must be engaged with the people. The Jan Ashirvad Yatra will be conducted with the aim that citizens can feel the ministers as their own, according to the statement. According to the statement, 43 Union ministers will perform the yatra in 29 states and 265 districts while seeking the blessing of the people. They will visit 212 constituencies of Lok Sabha while traveling over 19,000 kilometers. Quoting Gujarat General Secretary BJP Pradipsinh Vaghela, the statement said that in the recent expansion of the union cabinet, Prime Minister Modi included 50% new faces. As part of the campaign, five cabinet ministers of the Union of Gujarat Darshna Jardosh, Devusinh Chauhan, Mahendra Munjapara, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala will perform the yatra in different parts of the state. Through this yatra, ministers will travel and seek blessings from people in 26 districts covering 81 assembly districts and 18 Lok Sabha districts that are not part of their current districts. During these 2,277-kilometer yatras, ministers will be congratulated by various communities and social organizations at 151 locations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/gujarat-bjp-to-hold-jan-ashirvad-yatra-with-five-union-ministers-from-aug-15-21-7452714/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos