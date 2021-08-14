41% Dissatisfied with the performance of the chairman, vice-chairman 58%





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Institute of Political Opinion (IPO) released investigation the last concerning the reflection on the management of the pandemic and the impact of the political constellation of 2024. IPO Executive Director Dedi Kurnia Syah said based on the survey results that 41% of those surveyed were dissatisfied with the performance President Joko Widodo in manage the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, up to 52% of those polled said they were satisfied with President Jokowi’s performance. “Compared to the April survey, the president still gets a satisfaction level of 56, which means there is a pretty steep drop,” Dedi said in a virtual chat hosted by the Trijaya MNC Polemic, Saturday (8/14/2021). Factors of dissatisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance in managing the Covid-19 pandemic include the social sector (53%), the economic sector (42%) and the political and legal fields (54%). Also Read: KedaiKopi Investigation: Majority Ask Jokowi to Replace Attorney General Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Meanwhile, 58% of respondents are dissatisfied with the performance Vice-president Ma’ruf Amin in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dedi said only 32 percent of those polled were happy with the vice president’s performance. Meanwhile, factors of dissatisfaction with the vice president’s performance in managing the Covid-19 pandemic include the social sector (62%), the economic sector (59%), and the political and legal fields (58 %). “The vice president is also consistent in public opinion, because we are halfway there, but the satisfaction rate with the vice president is still 32%,” he said. Investigation The OPI will be held from August 2-10, 2021, determining a number of villages to be selected at random using random grid paper and using the Multi-Stage Random Sampling (SRM) technique for 1,200 respondents. This method has a sampling error of 2.50 percent with a data precision of 97 percent.

