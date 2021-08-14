Trump losing 2020 election only increased risk of right-wing violence





There had been some hope that the threat of far-right violence that marked Donald Trump’s presidency would wane after Joe Biden became president and promised to deal with white nationalist groups. Once Biden took office, the thought was gone, the Trumps movement would have turned out to be a failure, while Trump himself would no longer have the most powerful bullying chair in the world. This would deflate the Nativist street movement that was part of its base.

The radical ideologies and claims that motivate the often violent behavior on the fringes of the right have gained millions of adherents through the conspiracy.

Instead, this sense of loss, government crackdown, removal of social media platforms, and the hardships presented by anti-fascist activism could make these groups more militant and potentially dangerous. In a recent Department of Homeland Security memo, officials tried to sound the alarm on right-wing violence that false allegations of election falsification could fuel. The ministry communicates with security agencies in major urban areas, he said, calling our current period of environment an increased threat from terrorism.

This is in part because the radical ideologies and claims that motivate the often violent behavior on the periphery of the right have gained millions of adherents through the conspiracy. And they now collectively believe that the political process is tainted, thus undermining the legitimacy to make it work.

This pattern of integrating hatred, gathering more adherents, disillusionment when the political system does not keep its promises, and resorting to greater violence has been repeated throughout modern state history. -United. And that suggests that this could be the most volatile time for right-wing violence in recent memory.

Since fascism and white nationalism are generally intolerable to the general American public, groups that espouse these ideologies have traditionally had to team up with slightly more moderate counterparts to make them appear politically acceptable. This gives the far right access to a larger part of the population and to the particular language and affiliations through which these people live their politics.

The third generation Ku Klux Klan of the 1950s had the White Citizens Councils. White nationalism in the 1980s often drew closer to Republicans through the paleoconservative movement. In recent years, the openly fascist alt-right has found its allies in what has been called the alt-light, characterized by strong Internet figures such as Gavin McInnes and Milo Yiannopoulos who have taken charge of many. alt-right issues and style but have not publicly embraced white nationalism.

Eventually, however, the far right is usually abandoned by its allies in the conservative movement, who, once attention is drawn to their unsavory bed-mates, generally prefer to preserve their careers rather than advance a race war. This marginalization, fostered by anti-fascist activists and their own incompetence, leads to a period of decline in which they realize that their attempts to seize power through an infrastructure of social movement have failed. It becomes their most dangerous moment, when the seemingly impulsive acts of violence escalate.

For example, the white power movement of the 1980s specifically responded to the three decades of loss suffered by the far right from the 1950s to the 1970s, where they were defeated on issues such as segregation, the law on 1965 immigration and nationality and civil rights legislation. In the 1980s, they determined that the government was so desperate to advance their white nationalist goals, even as demographic change accelerated, that they had to become explicitly revolutionary and view the state as their enemy as well. This has led to lone wolf attacks, paramilitary groups and racist skinhead gangs.

The collapse of far-right organizations seems like a victory, and it often is, but when movements start to disintegrate, activists lose control. [of] their frustration and become more volatile, leading to phases of intensified and aggressive political violence, said Alexander Reid Ross, member of the Center for Analysis of the Radical Right.

Two similar things happened recently in the United States. Some formal white nationalist and far-right organizations have collapsed, and groups like the Proud Boys are collapsing amid criminal charges. Meanwhile, militant groups like the Patriot Front are driven from the streets by protesters. At the same time, the more diffuse far right that had regrouped around Trump and radicalized on this rhetoric of movements has one less ally in power.

Activists feel like they are liberated from the hierarchy and available to be guided by their fantasies of destruction rather than by a party line or organizational goal, Ross said. The long-term approach of constant gain to achieve goals is replaced by purely ideological motives, which are often realized in the capacity for grandiose attacks like bombings.

So we are now living in an era where the collapse of these extreme right-wing activist groups on the surface is giving way to terrorist networks like Atomwaffen Division and The Base. Their goal is not to make gains on critical issues, but to push society over a cliff so that they can engage in unhindered race war.

Although these are ultra-fringe forces, the possibility of violence is widened due to the breadth and success of the recruiting process among a wider fringe of society, in part because adherents have been attracted to by the message of an apocalypse-like threat if they don’t get involved. When this motivational energy to act in the face of certain unhappiness has nowhere to go, it is often funneled into almost nihilistic acts of violence.

If we are to end far-right violence, then we must intervene before groups can reach the stage of mass radicalization.

In a momentous eruption in 2018, after the more hardcore elements of the alt-right began to abandon Trump as a solution to their racial rage, Robert Bowers decided to visit the Tree of Life Synagogue and is now accused of killing 11 people (he pleaded not guilty). Bowers no longer believed that the political system would adequately fulfill his fantasy of racial revenge and so he was going to explode himself into an act of bloodthirsty anti-Semitism.

This type of violence can act as a reaction to their failure, but the seeds were planted much earlier as these movements were given legitimacy and a safe space to develop. If we are to end far-right violence, then we must intervene before groups can reach the stage of mass radicalization. Today we face the consequences of letting the radical fringe seep in, and many of us who have been targeted are terrified afterward.

