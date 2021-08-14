Biden leaves misleading impression on US debt





Promoting his own spending priorities, President Joe Biden blamed his predecessor’s “tax cuts and other unpaid spending” for increasing the national debt by nearly $ 8 trillion over four years. The total debt figure is correct, but trillions were owed to bipartisan coronavirus relief programs.

Biden criticized former President Donald Trump in an Aug. 11 speech on Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. He said the $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution, which the Senate approved on the same day Biden spoke, was part of his plan.

Many details about spending and funding the budget have yet to be written in separate legislation, but some of the major initiatives include child care, health care, universal kindergarten, free community college tuition and efforts to combat climate change. , according to a note from the Senate giving instructions to the committees responsible for drafting the bill.

In his speech, Biden said the 10-year budget resolution would be “fully paid for in the long run” through higher taxes on big business and “the super rich.” He said the plan “will actually reduce the national debt … in the long run”, but that remains to be seen. And he claimed that Trump’s tax and spending priorities were fiscally irresponsible.

“It will be nothing like my predecessor, whose tax cuts and other unpaid spending added nearly $ 8 trillion in four years to the national debt. Eight trillion dollars, ”Biden said.

The total national debt has increased by $ 7.8 trillion over Trump’s four years. It has gone from nearly $ 20 trillion on the day of Trump’s inauguration to nearly $ 27.8 trillion on the day he left office.

This figure, however, includes the money the United States owes itself. We typically use numbers for the amount of debt held by the public, which increased by $ 7.2 trillion during Trump’s tenure. Publicly held debt has grown by $ 8.1 trillion over the eight years of former President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden.

A ProPublica / Washington Post article published on Jan. 14 noted that Trump had promised to reduce the debt, and instead the legislation he signed has dramatically increased there, including the tax reduction bill. 2017.

The GOP tax law was only supported by Republicans using the same reconciliation process Democrats now want to use to avoid Republican obstruction to pass the $ 3.5 trillion spending bill with only Democratic votes .

“One of the lesser-known but deeply damaging legacies of President Donald Trump will be the explosive increase in national debt that has occurred under his watch,” the news outlets wrote. “The financial burden he has inflicted on our government will wreak havoc for decades, putting our children and grandchildren in debt.”

But all this debt cannot be blamed solely on the former president. In fact, much of it enjoyed bipartisan support, including trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief legislation, which was backed by Democrats as well as Republicans.

Under the US Constitution, it takes Congress – and not just the actions of a president – to draft and pass legislation that would increase debt. And measuring the increase over four years in office, as Biden does in his statement, is not the best way to assess the impact of an administration, Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and senior political director of the Committee for a responsible federal budget, tell us. A better measure is to examine what legislation the president has enacted and what impact these new laws would have.

On the one hand, debt added during a president’s tenure includes the impact of actions prior to administration. In January 2017, the month Trump took office, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office already estimated a budget deficit of $ 559 billion for fiscal 2017, with hundreds of billions in annual deficits each year thereafter. , hitting a $ 1 trillion deficit in 2023.

The outlook has deteriorated under Trump. In January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, the CBO estimated that the 2019 deficit would be close to $ 1 trillion, with annual deficits of more than $ 1 trillion projected each following year on the 10-year outlook.

The GOP tax cuts, enacted at the end of 2017. They have considerably reduced public revenues. Goldwein estimated that the tax cut law could account for around $ 1 trillion of the increase in debt over the Trump years. But the impact of the law extends far beyond, if Congress does not change it. The CBO estimated that the 2017 tax law would add $ 1.9 trillion to annual deficits over a 10-year period.

In his remarks on Aug. 11, Biden said, “They didn’t even claim to be trying to pay their tax cuts, which went straight to the biggest corporations and the wealthiest Americans.” It is true that the tax cuts have not been paid, but they have not only benefited the rich. (As we have explained, about a quarter of the benefits of the law would go to the richest 1% of earners by 2025; this increases to 83% of the benefits in 2027 because the bulk of the cuts in personal income tax are due to expire by then.)

Trump also signed – but with the backing of Democrats – bipartisan budget laws for 2018 and 2019 that “dramatically increased discretionary spending” and mostly went unpaid, Goldwein said.

In September 2020, the CRFB estimated that legislation and executive measures signed by Trump would be responsible for increasing deficits by $ 3.9 trillion through 2026. The bulk of that – $ 2.3 trillion – was attributed to lower taxes, while increased defense and veterans spending ($ 950 billion) and discretionary non-military spending ($ 700 billion) made up the remainder. “It is important to note that this debt has also been approved by Congress, about half on a large, bipartisan basis,” said the CRFB.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which reduced government revenue and increased spending on unemployment benefits. Congress then passed, and Trump signed, several pieces of legislation to help the nation cope with the economic and public health challenges of the pandemic.

The ProPublica / Washington Post report estimated that more than $ 3 trillion was spent on COVID-19-related relief spending, which economists said was needed to support the economy, news outlets reported .

“The combination of Trump’s tax cut in 2017 and the absence of any serious spending restraint has helped both the deficit and the debt soar,” the article said. “So when the once-in-a-lifetime viral disaster hit our country and we pumped over $ 3 trillion into COVID-19-related stimulus packages, there was no room for error. “

Yet of all these debt impacts, “only one is sort of purely Republican,” Goldwein said. These are the tax cuts.

Likewise, debt will rise under Biden, but some of the causes will be bipartisan action or external factors beyond a president’s control.

“We were going to have a lot more debt over the next four years,” Goldwein told us. But “a lot of it won’t be President Biden’s fault.”

