Mr. PM, a simple Q for you: this is what Derek O’Brien wants to know from Modi | Latest India News

Trinamool’s national congressional spokesperson and MP for Rajya Sabha on Friday uploaded a new video in which he wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why he was missing in Parliament when the crucial Constitution Bill (one hundred Twenty-Seventh Amendment), 2021, was passed even as two former prime ministers – Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda – stayed in attendance and voted for the same. OBrien said his latest video follows his eight-question clip set up a day ago for eight central ministers, all of which have gone unanswered so far.

OBrien, who has been very active on social media in attacking the central government over the conduct of business in parliament during the monsoon session that just ended, said he was not surprised that no of his questions was not answered in this way by any of the ministers of Parliament. last 24 hours and therefore he wanted to try their boss on Friday the 13th.

“Here is a direct question for you Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda – they were present during the vote on a constitutional bill. There were six rounds of voting on the constitutional bill , the OBC bill. It was very, very crucial, “OBrien said in the video which contained footage of former prime ministers in the House.

"Mr. Prime Minister, why were you absent from Parliament? Why are you ignoring Parliament? You are making fun of Parliament. You and your government are accountable to the people, are accountable to the representatives of the people, you are accountable to Parliament. It is your duty to answer us now. Eight ministers could not, Prime Minister, your time is starting now," OBrien said in a tweet which included a video asking why the PM was absent when two former prime ministers were present and voted on the 127th Constitutional Amendment.

“Mr. Prime Minister, why were you absent from Parliament? Why are you ignoring Parliament? You are making fun of Parliament. You and your government are accountable to the people, are accountable to the representatives of the people, you are accountable to Parliament. It is your duty to answer us now. Eight ministers could not, Prime Minister, your time is starting now, ”he added.

On Thursday, the TMC MP addressed his questions to the eight Union ministers who held a press conference a few hours ago to criticize the unruly conduct of the opposition in Parliament over the past few days which they say was the reason for the abrupt end of the session. , two days before his schedule.

Calling them full of faff, OBrien wanted them to answer questions such as why 38 bills passed in both houses with an average discussion time of 10 minutes per bill and why only one bill passed. 10 passed from the Lok Sabha for parliamentary review.

In an earlier tweet on Thursday, OBrien addressed eight Union ministers who held a press conference criticizing the opposition's conduct in Parliament. He asked them to answer questions about why 38 bills passed in both houses with an average discussion time of 10 minutes per bill and why only 10 bills passed from the Lok Sabha for parliamentary review.

He also wanted to know why the opposition’s demand for a discussion of the controversy over Pegasus espionage, homeland security or the repeal of farm laws had not been met. The government must do what it wants, the opposition must have its say. Who owns the leadership of Parliament? Is it the responsibility of the government or of the opposition? And to whom is the government responsible? The people, ”he added.

Also on Thursday, he asked why the prime minister had not answered any questions to Rajya Sabha in the past five years. Manmohan Singh ji answered 22 questions. Why in two years, the government did not elect a vice-president to the Lok Sabha? “, Added the deputy.

The Modi government and the opposition have engaged in a bitter battle over the conduct of Parliament, with both sides refusing to budge on issues such as the Pegasus scandal, farmer protests, inflation and the handling of Covid-19 . The opposition has called on Prime Minister or Interior Minister Amit Shah to make a statement to parliament on the issue of espionage. Modi had only come to parliament once during that session to introduce his ministers to the newly reshuffled cabinet. His speech, however, was repeatedly disrupted when opposition leaders began to slogans about rising fuel prices.