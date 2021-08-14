Politics
Mr. PM, a simple Q for you: this is what Derek O’Brien wants to know from Modi | Latest India News
Trinamool’s national congressional spokesperson and MP for Rajya Sabha on Friday uploaded a new video in which he wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why he was missing in Parliament when the crucial Constitution Bill (one hundred Twenty-Seventh Amendment), 2021, was passed even as two former prime ministers – Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda – stayed in attendance and voted for the same. OBrien said his latest video follows his eight-question clip set up a day ago for eight central ministers, all of which have gone unanswered so far.
OBrien, who has been very active on social media in attacking the central government over the conduct of business in parliament during the monsoon session that just ended, said he was not surprised that no of his questions was not answered in this way by any of the ministers of Parliament. last 24 hours and therefore he wanted to try their boss on Friday the 13th.
Read also | “Mr. Modi, come listen to us”: Derek O’Brien shares Oppn’s message on the deadlock in Parl
“Here is a direct question for you Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda – they were present during the vote on a constitutional bill. There were six rounds of voting on the constitutional bill , the OBC bill. It was very, very crucial, “OBrien said in the video which contained footage of former prime ministers in the House.
“Mr. Prime Minister, why were you absent from Parliament? Why are you ignoring Parliament? You are making fun of Parliament. You and your government are accountable to the people, are accountable to the representatives of the people, you are accountable to Parliament. It is your duty to answer us now. Eight ministers could not, Prime Minister, your time is starting now, ”he added.
On Thursday, the TMC MP addressed his questions to the eight Union ministers who held a press conference a few hours ago to criticize the unruly conduct of the opposition in Parliament over the past few days which they say was the reason for the abrupt end of the session. , two days before his schedule.
Calling them full of faff, OBrien wanted them to answer questions such as why 38 bills passed in both houses with an average discussion time of 10 minutes per bill and why only one bill passed. 10 passed from the Lok Sabha for parliamentary review.
He also wanted to know why the opposition’s demand for a discussion of the controversy over Pegasus espionage, homeland security or the repeal of farm laws had not been met. The government must do what it wants, the opposition must have its say. Who owns the leadership of Parliament? Is it the responsibility of the government or of the opposition? And to whom is the government responsible? The people, ”he added.
Also on Thursday, he asked why the prime minister had not answered any questions to Rajya Sabha in the past five years. Manmohan Singh ji answered 22 questions. Why in two years, the government did not elect a vice-president to the Lok Sabha? “, Added the deputy.
The Modi government and the opposition have engaged in a bitter battle over the conduct of Parliament, with both sides refusing to budge on issues such as the Pegasus scandal, farmer protests, inflation and the handling of Covid-19 . The opposition has called on Prime Minister or Interior Minister Amit Shah to make a statement to parliament on the issue of espionage. Modi had only come to parliament once during that session to introduce his ministers to the newly reshuffled cabinet. His speech, however, was repeatedly disrupted when opposition leaders began to slogans about rising fuel prices.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/mr-pm-a-straight-q-for-you-here-s-what-derek-o-brien-wants-to-know-from-modi-101628868569966.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]