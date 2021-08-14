Not Found ‘, is the president really the emblem of the state?





Jakarta – Mural in the corner Tangierang deleted by authorities because it contained images of faces like President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Police say the president is a symbol of the country, makers of murals are wanted. Is it true that the president is the symbol of the country? A mural with a face of Jokowi with the words “404: Not Found” in the eye can be found in Batuceper, Tangerang City, Banten. Until now, the police do not know who made the fresco. Several witnesses were interviewed. The fresco has been around for a few days. “Still investigating (investigating) who did it. After all, it is a symbol of the state, yes,” Tangerang police public relations chief Kompol Abdul Rachim said when ‘he was contacted by journalists on Friday (8/13/2021). ). By law, the president is not a symbol of the state The law does not make the president a symbol of the state. The 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia explains this. In Articles 35 to 36A, it is stated that the national symbol is Garuda and the currency which is imprinted on this Garuda. Here is what it looks like. UD 1945 Article 36A

The national emblem is Garuda Pancasila with the motto Bhinneka Tunggal Ika In Law No. 24 of 2009 concerning the Flag, Language and Emblem of the State, as well as the National Anthem, to be precise in Chapter I of Law No. 24 of 2009, it is explained that the red flag and white, the Indonesian language, the emblem of Garuda Pancasila and the national anthem of Greater Indonesia are the identity of the Republic of Indonesia, the nation and the identity of the Republic of Indonesia. “The four symbols reflect the sovereignty of the state in the system of association with other countries and reflect the independence and existence of an independent, united, sovereign, just and prosperous Indonesian state,” it says. in the general explanation in Chapter I of Law number 24 of 2009 that. Mural ‘Jokowi 404: Not Found’ pasted on a wall in Tangerang (dok.istimewa) Mural ‘Jokowi 404: Not Found’ pasted on a wall in Tangerang (dok.istimewa) Also mentioned in the section “Considering” the letter a of the law, the flag, the language and the symbol of the state, as well as the national anthem are a means of unification, identity and a manifestation of the existence of the nation which is a symbol of the sovereignty and honor of the state. It mentions “four symbols”, namely the flag, the language, the national emblem and the national anthem. The president is not in it. As for “the state emblem”, the term is specifically attached to Garuda Pancasila only. In addition, the sound of article n ° 24 of 2009, expert opinion:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5681757/soal-mural-jokowi-404-not-found-benarkah-presiden-lambang-negara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

