Trump Tower condo owners in White Plains vote to drop ex-president’s name





First, Donald Trump was ousted from the Oval Office, now his name is removed from one of his organization’s Westchester condo complexes.

Owners of units of the 35-story Trump Tower in downtown White Plains have reportedly voted to drop the controversial name of the former president, leading them to withdraw his title from the building altogether.

More than two-thirds of the owners of units in the building voted to remove Trump’s nickname, with many citing the Jan. 6 insurgency of former supporters of the president on the United States Capitol as the reason for its cancellation.

There would have been discussions among condo owners about removing the Trump name earlier, but they never materialized. However, following the riot on Capitol Hill, many believed it could have hurt the real estate values ​​associated with the disgraced former president.

Because the owners of the resort voted to rename the resort, the Trump Organization will also no longer manage the property that bears his name since it was built in 2005.

The process of renaming the condo complex is currently underway, according to building officials. Trump’s name will remain in place until this happens.

Trump’s pullout from the White Plains condo complex follows similar action taken at Stamford Park in Connecticut and two buildings on Riverside Boulevard on the Upper West Side.

In January, the board of directors at Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach also voted to remove the ex-president’s name after the Capitol riot, while the owners of Trump Soho took a head start and abandoned the Trump brand in 2017.

The Trump brand remains in place in two New York buildings, the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle and Trump Park Residence in Yorktown.

