Updates from HT: Serum Institute’s Cyrus Poonawalla praises PM Modi and all the latest news | Latest India News

Wasn’t meant to say: serum chief praises PM Modi, says there is no varnish to mask

As Dr Cyrus Poonawalla received the national Lokmanya Tilak award, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said life was not easy for vaccine makers as he had to 'fall at the feet' of bureaucrats and drug controllers to obtain authorization to launch the vaccine.

Rohit Sharma is the opener India has always needed

Almost 14 years after making his international debut, we may have finally seen what Rohit Sharma can really do with the bat. He didn't have to. But that's what the collective frenzy of a country cricket fanatic can do to you.

Mohnish Bahl says he wouldn’t have played negatives and parallel tracks if nepotism had worked

Actor Mohnish Bahl, son of late actor Nutan, called the nepotism debate superficial. He argued that his daughter, actor Pranutan Bahl, landed her first film, Notebook, through auditions and not through family connections.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch in India on August 20? Check out Samsung’s response to Alia Bhatt

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 online event on Wednesday, when it launched its next generation of foldable screen smartphones, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones.

Defense Minister on IAC Vikrant, 75th Independence Day, push “atmanirbhar”

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh practically launched several major events on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Rajnath Singh praised the Indian aircraft carrier Vikrant.