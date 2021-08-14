China’s green lie! Dirty and cheap power plants help it colonize the planet – COMMENTARY | Express commentary | Comment





This week, UN experts left no doubt that we risk climate catastrophe if we do not drastically reduce air pollution. In doing so, they exposed the problem that communist China in particular presents to the capitalist West. President Xi Jinping promised Beijing “open, clean and green” development, but last year China built three times more coal production capacity than the rest of the world combined.

It may be cutting back a bit on building a domestic coal-fired power plant that provides 78% of its electricity due to the haze that pervades many of its towns. But last year he was building or planning to build a total of more than 300 coal-fired power plants across the Middle and Far East. This is very much in line with its obvious goal of colonizing the world through construction projects that place the host country deep in its debt. Its comprehensive approach to economic colonization is demonstrated by its targeting of telecommunications and nuclear power in the free-trade UK. On this evidence, his promises at the UN Climate Change Summit (COP 26) in Glasgow in November will not be worth the paper they are written on. Unfortunately, China is not alone in pledging the land and delivering too little. Otherwise, the UN could have been more optimistic on Monday. Take the example of Germany. He has almost completed the construction of a gas pipeline across the Baltic from Russia. It is as much a demonstration of the failure of Germany’s famous green wind and sun policy (while necessarily burning dirty lignite to cope with the intermittency of renewables) as its strategic betrayal of the ‘Europe by putting it at the mercy of a hostile and expansionist state. Which brings me back to the violin as the West – and the East – burn. It dramatically exposes the problems of government of free nations versus those of totalitarian variety. In the free and democratic West, every policy of a government is subject to critical comment. In totalitarian states – notably Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and soon, thanks to our withdrawal, Afghanistan – the slightest sign of rebellion could overthrow you or bring you into a brutal gulag. It follows that, while the democratic West is exposing its warts for all to see, the militant communist Muslim East is repressing reality. This disparity is now strongly accentuated by the World Wide Web where critics, to say the least, have carte blanche in the West. But it is not finished. Our praised freedom is routinely abused by one lobby group or another, whether concerned about vaccination, race, colonial, gender or environmental issues, with an underlying threat of violence if prevented. to do whatever they want. This includes taking a sheet of the old power-abusing union book, picketing and interfering with operations of premises that offend their sensibilities. And to think that I thought Margaret Thatcher was taking care of the secondary picketing! The British way of protesting is perhaps even more sober than, for example, in France where the yellow vests have sparked a violent reaction to the Covid restrictions. But the pressure on governments trying to deal with a plethora of problems is no less.

In totalitarian countries, the secret police nip everything in the bud. Thereupon, I put my case open and closed, so to speak. This week, the pressures on Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have intensified, not so much because of the reported disagreements between them, but because of COP26. The Glorious Twelfth signals the start of the season to the environmental lobby to complain about the inadequacies of the UK government’s response in preparing for Glasgow. The PM wants to cause a sensation. The Chancellor must find the money to pay the bills – an amount of £ 1.4 trillion (trillions) to achieve a zero-carbon UK by 2050. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates it would add £ 469bn to the country’s debt when the national debt exceeds £ 2 trillion and Mr Sunak faces a budget deficit of £ 300bn. This brings me to the challenge that all true British patriots face. Just as we have the freedom to carp and bicker, we have the freedom to do our part to minimize CO2 emissions and eliminate other forms of pollution such as trash and plastic. I would say that if some disgruntled and militant groups were going to do as much effort to minimize all forms of pollution as they would bawl at the government, we would be in a better environmental and stronger moral position. Don’t waste your annoyed grunts on Boris. Get off in Moscow, Beijing and other dark regions – if you dare.

