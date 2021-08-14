Politics
Majoritarianism and religious nationalism unite Ram temple in Ayodhya, Hagia Sophia in Istanbul
With the first anniversary of the start of construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, I try to explore the rise of religious nationalism and majoritarianism in world politics.
A brief history
Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, we witnessed two very similar efforts to hijack public discourse on COVID-19.
At one end of Asia, we witnessed the start of construction of the Ram Temple in the disputed land of Ayodhya, which, according to popular Hindu belief, is the exact birthplace of Lord Rama. This was a contentious issue as the disputed lands were occupied by Babri Masjid, who had been there since the 16th century. However, in 1992 the mosque was demolished by a restless mob of Hindu nationalists who sparked widespread community tensions across India.
In 2019, the Supreme Court of India turned over the disputed land to a Hindu trust to begin construction of the temple. The following year, the Prime Minister of India attended the groundbreaking ceremony which marked the start of construction of the Ram Temple. While the event was widely celebrated among the Hindu majority, it was denounced by the Muslim minorities.
Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia also has a confusing history. In 1934, the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, made it a museum because he saw it as a symbol of secularism and liberalism. Fast forward to 2020, and President-turned-dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decree to turn the Hagia Sophia Museum into a mosque makes this UNESCO World Heritage site a symbol of religious nationalism.
Similarities
These two events have a lot in common. To begin with, both were a relevant claim of the majority religion in the respective nations. Moreover, the government in place in these two countries has shown unequivocal support for these developments. In the case of India, the government even justified the transgression of its supporters in 1992 and presented it as a victory for their religion.
The measures came at a time when the two countries were struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19, and the induced economic impact of the pandemic had hit the labor market, creating mass unemployment in both countries. To counter their waning popularity, both governments have relied on such measures to appeal to the religious sentiments of the majority in order to garner public support in times of social and economic distress.
The ulterior motive
The idea behind these measures was to rekindle nostalgic feelings among the masses and ride the populist wave to distract public discourse from the devastating consequences of COVID-19. This is why we have seen widespread “Hinduism” and “Islamization” of historical events, monuments and cities in India and Turkey, respectively. The formula is simple, If I can’t give you a better future, let me give you back your glorious past.
He also tells us that the ideology of secular nationalism is increasingly being replaced by majoritarianism in world politics. In our case, politicians have wrongly asserted that religion in the majority is entitled to some degree of primacy in society. Our founding fathers established the concept of secularism as one of the central pillars of nation building. But now, sadly, with the dominant rise of populist propaganda and extremist ideologies, we are becoming more polarized than ever. Therefore, it is high time that we started asking our political class some troubling questions. Are they there to build a better future for us, or to rejoice in a glorified past?
These parts are published as received, they have not been edited / verified by ThePrint.
