Kutch: Hours after attending the PM event, a national award-winning sarpanch was held for accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh





Barely six hours after sharing the stage with senior government officials at an event addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for women’s self-help groups (SHG), officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Kukma village sarpanch and an award-winning national craftsman of looms. Kankuben Marvada aka Kanakuben Vankar near the town of Bhuj in Kutch on Thursday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a company. Her husband and two relatives were also taken into custody and the ACB arrested the four accused on Friday after they tested negative for Covid-19.

Her arrest comes just two weeks after the ruling BJP appointed her Mahila Morcha (Women’s Wing) Party Unity Secretary for the Kutch District on July 27. ACB agents said an executive from a mining and minerals company filed a complaint against Kankuben, claiming the sarpanch was asking for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for the assessment of the charges. development and authorization of the company for the construction of certain structures. ACB said that Kankuben had already accepted Rs 1 lakh in cash as part of the bribery payment and asked the complainant to hand over the Rs 4 lakh balance to her husband Amrut Marvada and his relatives when they demanded the same. However, instead of paying the bribe, the executive of the private company filed a complaint with the ACB’s Border Unit with its office in Bhuj. Acting on the complaint, an ACB team led by Police Inspector MJ Chaudhary set a trap near the Mahadev Gate on the shore of Lake Hamirsar in the city of Bhuj. As soon as Amrut, Ravji Bochiya and Ritesh Bochiyaboth, relatives of the sarpanch, accepted a cash bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the head of the company, they were arrested by the detectives of the company. ACB on site at 6.30 p.m. Thursday. Shortly after the trio were trapped in Bhuj, our team went to the sarpanch residence in Kukma village and detained Kankuben. While she was in detention, we searched her home but nothing incriminating was found. We had Covid-19 tests carried out on the four defendants because the test results turned negative, all four were officially arrested on Friday, KH Gohil, deputy director of the border unit of the United States, told The Indian Express on Friday. ACB. Kankuben’s detention came just six hours after she shared the scene with Kutch District Collector Praveena DK, Kutch District Development Officer Bhavya Verma and others at Atmanirbhar Narishaktise Samvad, an event organized by Kutch District Development Agency and Momay Sakhi Mandal, a self-help group from Kukma village. . Among other places elsewhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the event held in Bhuj as well as Surendrangar and Junagadh talukas of Gujarat after releasing Rs 1,625 crore as capitalization support of 4.07 lakh SHG through the country.

