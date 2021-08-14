Alibaba has its #MeToo moment. What this means for Chinese tech stocks.





Alibaba Group Headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Qilai Shen / Bloomberg



Does China have its Harvey Weinstein moment? Details of the sexual intimidation of Hollywood tycoons ignited the #MeToo movement in Western worlds almost four years ago. A similar resonance may attach to a recent incident at an e-commerce giant



Alibaba Holding Group



(ticker: BABA). An employee said she was assaulted in her hotel room by a male supervisor after a night of heavy drinking with a customer. Company superiors ignored her. The woman took her case to Alibaba’s internal website, garnering support within the company and around 500 million internet views beyond. CEO Daniel Zhang sacked an entire chain of command in response and said the situation was a humiliation for all Ali. The fury represents both a long-term opportunity and another short-term peril for China’s tech industry, as pervasive sexual harassment escapes the Chinese carpet; danger because it lends an additional stick to the authorities already determined to beat powerful online platforms like Alibaba,



Tencent Holdings



(700.Hong Kong), and



Meituan



(3690. Hong Kong). Tech titans have long talked about a good game about gender equality. Alibaba founder Jack Ma called his creations a secret sauce for women in 2017, and said he would like to spend his next life as a woman. Still, claims that an Alibaba woman was raped at work may mean that insufficient progress has been made. Gender ratios may have improved, but it hasn’t changed the culture yet, says Darius Longarino, researcher at Yale Law Schools Paul Tsai China Center. However, it is becoming more and more difficult to keep these cases secret. The Chinese state, which officially supports women’s rights but has also thrown feminists in jail, recently addressed the glasnost of harassment. The internet was glued in April to a 14-minute video of a government worker beating her boss with a mop and other available weapons, in revenge for alleged obscene texts. The sentiment of viewers supported the woman. The supervisor was fired. The Communist Party was quick to rack up the Alibaba scandal, with its Central Commission for Discipline Control declaring that excessive alcohol consumption in the workplace should be limited by correct values. A new civil code in force since January defines for the first time sexual harassment and the obligations of employers to prevent it. It is one of those topics, like carbon neutrality, that President Xi [Jinping] seems to think a global economic superpower should care, says Jason Hsu, chief investment officer at Rayliant Global Advisors. Alibaba, whose shares have fallen nearly 40% since its government unrest began last November, appears to need this new maelstrom like a hole in its head. Campaigners give the company’s late reaction to its victimized employee a C rating at best. Alibaba’s response looked more like a publicity stunt, says Yaqiu Wang, a Chinese researcher at Human Rights Watch. Yet China Big Tech has the resources to lead as women’s frustration grapples with entrenched patriarchy in the world’s No.2 economy. The number of employees rises to 40% at some big names, at least one match for Silicon Valley, and the case of Alibaba shows that they are no longer afraid to speak out. Companies that are successful in sexual harassment can be rewarded with a flood of new talent. Many women decide not to return to China because they can’t stand the sexist culture, Wang says. b

