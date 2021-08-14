Pak achieved nuclear capability “within seven years” of India’s first nuclear test in 1974: President Arif Alvi





ISLAMABAD: Achieving nuclear capability “within seven years” of India’s first nuclear test in 1974 is among Pakistan’s great achievements since independence, President Arif Alvi said on Saturday, indicating that the country is became a nuclear power long before its official announcement. in 1998. Addressing the flag-raising ceremony held at the President’s House to celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, Alvi said that in the past 74 years, “three wars have been imposed on us “However, the nation has continued to move forward despite the challenges. Recounting the achievements of Pakistan, the president said that the country had accomplished many great deeds since independence and that one of the great achievements was to acquire nuclear capability. “When India carried out its nuclear test in 1974, Pakistan succeeded in creating a nuclear deterrent in just seven years thanks to its intelligence and hard work and it joined the developed and nuclear-armed countries for their defense, ”Alvi said. . On May 18, 1974, India carried out its first nuclear test, under the code name “Smiling Buddha”, in Pokhran in Rajasthan, becoming a nuclear power. In May 1998, India again carried out a series of nuclear tests at the same location (referred to as the Pokhran-II tests). In response to the Pokhran-II tests, on May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted five simultaneous underground nuclear tests at Ras Koh Hills in the Chagai district of Balochistan province. Codenamed Chagai-I, this was Pakistan’s first public nuclear weapons test. The second Chagai-II nuclear test followed on May 30 of the same year. Discussing the challenges Pakistan faces, Alvi said there was an ongoing arms race in the region and the country was trapped in a regional arms race. Despite this, he said, the country, which is essentially an agricultural economy, has managed to meet its food needs and is now on its way to becoming an industrial nation. Pakistan is also advancing in information technology, the president said. Speaking on terrorism, Alvi said Pakistan had successfully fought the threat. The country lost about 100,000 lives and suffered about $ 150 billion in economic losses, but came out victorious. “He said Pakistan has hosted more than 3.5 million refugees for decades. 3,500,000 Afghan refugees are came to Pakistan and we gave them refuge without depending on anyone “Our success against the coronavirus is our strength,” he said. He also raised the issue of Kashmir and expressed his solidarity with the people of President Alvi also called for peace in Afghanistan and said he hoped that peace would be restored to the country. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his Independence Day message, said Pakistan wanted peace with all neighbors focuses on the socio-economic development of the country. We want peace inside and peace outside, to continue our socio-economic agenda. Naya (new) Pakistan has moved his geo-political attention to geo-economy, with the well-being and well-being of our people as the top priority, he said. Khan said Pakistan had made immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for the instability on its western border. We have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, he said, adding that Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for lasting peace and stability in the torn neighboring country. by war. Meanwhile, Independence Day was celebrated with zeal and fervor across Pakistan. The day broke with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial headquarters. The national flag was hoisted on all important public and private buildings. Buildings, streets and markets were illuminated to mark the event.

