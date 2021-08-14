President Joko Widodo inaugurated 68 members of Paskibraka 2021





SURYA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo inaugurated 68 high school students to become members of the Heritage Treasurer (Paskibraka) in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (12/8/2021). The inauguration ceremony took place with strict health protocols in place. During the ceremony, President Joko Widodo acted as the ceremonial coach. While the leader of the ceremony is a member of Paskibraka 2021 from DKI Jakarta on behalf of Febitri Nur Tsabitah. He also represented his colleagues to hold the red and white flag during the proclamation of Putra Indonesia’s commitment. In addition, the President read the inauguration statement as a member of Paskibraka who will serve at the commemoration ceremony of the seconds of the proclamation of independence of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17, 2021 at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta . In the afternoon, they will also resume their service at the flag lowering ceremony. “Seeking the pleasure of Almighty God, I confirm the brethren today as the Heritage Flag waving team that will serve at Istana Merdeka on August 17, 2021. May Almighty God grant grace and ease in the duties of the country, “said the president. The ceremony for the 76th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia was still carried out in a limited way, inviting only the official to be physically present at the palace. However, there is a slight difference in the formation of Paskibraka this year compared to last year, namely that the raising and lowering of the red and white flag will be done with a full formation in 17-8-45. The names of Paskibraka members from 34 provinces in service on August 17, 2021 are: 1. Aldi Syahputra (Province of Aceh)

2. Nisa Ulhusna (Aceh province)

3. Rifaldi Prayoga (Province of North Sumatra)

4. Ardelia Muthia Zahwa (Province of North Sumatra)

5. Mr. Bimantara Widyanto (Province of West Sumatra)

6. Flora Flecia Tanjung (Province of West Sumatra)

7. Hervi Shendykha Wiratama (Riau Province)

8. Dwita okta Amelia Herdian (Province of Riau)

9. Bintang Erlangga Bagaskoro (Riau Islands province)

10. Syarifah Azwa Nafia (Riau Islands Province)

11. Bintang Gustikha Pratama (Jambi Province)

12. Winda Ratih Suidarlistia (Province of Jambi)

13. Mr. Farhan Pratama Susilo (Province of South Sumatra)

14. Anisa Takwarani Rizajandita (Province of South Sumatra)

15. Muhammad Agung Fakhri (Bangka Belitung Province)

16. Via Tiara Ningrum (Bangka Belitung province)

17. Muhamad Husein Rifai (Bengkulu Province)

18. Alpiani Ulandari (Bengkulu province)

19. Ridho Hafidzar Armadhani (Lampung Province)

20. Aurel Febrina (Province of Lampung)

21. Kiandra Muchlisya (DKI Jakarta)

22. Febitri Nur Tsabitah (DKI Jakarta)

23. Dika Ambiya Rahman (West Java Province)

24. Qyara Maharani Putri (West Java Province)

25. Abdi Ramazie (Banten Province)

26. Amara Latifa (Banten Province)

27. Zaidaan Kamal Anwar (Central Java Province)

28. Rahmatika Hendrianabila (Central Java Province)

29. David Setyo Budi (Yogyakarta Special Region)

30. Eserinda Buddhist Gayatri (Special Region of Yogyakarta)

31. Hafiz Habibullah (East Java Province)

32. Anggita Larasati Suhartiwi (East Java Province)

33. I did Wahyu Surya Prayoga (Province of Bali)

34. Valentina Dyastika (Province of Bali)

35. Yasser Ramadhani (West Nusa Tenggara Province)

36. Mery Agustina (West Nusa Tenggara Province)

37. Jossy Reggyandro Lobo (East Nusa Tenggara Province)

38. Aurellya Valerini sample (East Nusa Tenggara Province)

39. Khairi Rifqi Saputra (North Kalimantan Province)

40. Aurellia Salma Ningsih (Province of North Kalimantan)

41. Falih Pangestu (Province of West Kalimantan)

42. Iree Odelia Astono (Province of West Kalimantan)

43. Muhammad Andre Catur Prakoso (Province of Central Kalimantan)

44. Anjelina Cannesia (Province of Central Kalimantan)

45. Azhar Khaitamy (Province of South Kalimantan)

46. ​​Regyna Intan Cahyani Tamales (Province of South Kalimantan)

47. Luqman Doddy Rahmadani (Province of East Kalimantan)

48. Raissa Radinka Putri Syailendra (Province of East Kalimantan)

49. Arel Tangkilisan (Province of North Sulawesi)

50. Chyanda Ravoella Johannes (Province of North Sulawesi)

51. Muhammad Juandi Aly (West Sulawesi Province)

52. Anggie F. Tamantuan (West Sulawesi Province)

53. Moh. Fahdil Aslam (Central Sulawesi Province)

54. Gendis Rizka Mujiamani (Central Sulawesi Province)

55. Aditya Arya Anandtha Bahtiar (Southeast Sulawesi Province)

56. Ainun Jahria Ismail (Southeast Sulawesi Province)

57. A. Tegar Ahri Mahesti (Province of South Sulawesi)

58. Ginaya Desembria Muliadi (Province of South Sulawesi)

59. Aditya Yogi Susanto (Province of Gorontalo)

60. Shevia Puspita Sari (Province of Gorontalo)

61. July and Aryo Waremra (Maluku province)

62. Nabila Nurya Rahmi A. Kelrey (Maluku Province)

63. Julfian NM Noval (Province of the North Moluccas)

64. Putri Regina Dogoruru (Province of the North Moluccas)

65. Allowisius Arfa (Province of West Papua)

66. Falentina Nafurbenan (Province of West Papua)

67. Asher Jhosua Werimon Mourning (Provinsi Papua)

68. Fedelia Angganita Itaar (Province of Papua) The eight candidates for the ceremonial commander who also participated in the confirmation this time are: 1. Colonel Inf. Pheasant Izuddin Karimi

2. Colonel Mar. Danuri

3. Colonel Pnb. Putu Sucahyadi

4. Kombes Pol. Iwan Saktiadi

5. Marine Colonel (F) Bagus Badari Amarullah

6. Kombes Pol. Grand Pramono of July

7. Colonel Inf. Tunjung setiabudi

8. Colonel Pnb. R. Endri Kargono The ceremonial officer candidate who attended the inauguration ceremony was Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya (Kasgartap I / Jakarta). Also present at the inauguration ceremony of Paskibraka in 2021 were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Zainudin Amali, the head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono and the presidential military secretary Marsda TNI M Tonny Harjono.

