Turkey’s flood death toll rises as new fires break out on Greek island of Euboea

Turkey’s flash flood death toll has reached 27 and new forest fires have broken out on the ravaged Greek island of Evia as southern Europe braces for more extreme weather events caused by the change climate of human origin.

Record-breaking heatwaves in the Mediterranean fueled fires that devastated parts of Italy, Turkey and Algeria, with Spain and Portugal on high alert, while Turkey’s Black Sea region was hit by some of the worst floods in living memory.

Turkish rescuers fought to relieve the worst-affected areas on Friday, with the country’s northern provinces plunged into chaos as authorities said forest fires raging in its southern coastal regions for fifteen days, causing eight dead, were under control.

Torrents of water threw dozens of cars and piles of debris along the streets, bridges were destroyed, roads closed and the electricity supply of around 330 villages was cut, with more than 1,700 people evacuated, some using helicopters and boats.

This is the worst flood disaster I have ever seen, Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu said after recording the damage that has spread to Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces. The risk that our fellow citizens face is high.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said the region was facing a disaster we had not seen in 50 or 100 years, with meteorologists predicting more heavy rains in the hours and days to come. to come.

Twenty-five people died as a result of the floods in Kastamonu and two more in Sinop, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. Five bridges collapsed and many more were damaged.

I am 75 years old and have never seen anything like it, Bartin province resident Adem Senol told Anadolu state news agency. The water rose higher than the level of our windows, it broke our door, even a wall.

Natural disasters, which scientists say are becoming increasingly intense and frequent due to global warming caused by harmful emissions, pose a challenge for the powerful Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, two years before the general elections.

Erdogan, who was due to visit the flood-affected region on Friday evening, has been heavily criticized on social media for his response to the July wildfires, and polls show the climate is a top priority, especially for young voters .

Greek forest fires

Elsewhere, soaring temperatures and low humidity continued to create ideal conditions for forest fires, with a new blaze breaking out on Greece’s second largest island, Euboea, south of the region where a huge forest fire wiped out 50,000 hectares of pine forest and countless houses.

A burnt forest on the island of Evia, Greece. Photograph: Milos Bicanski / Getty Images



Greek firefighters said four firefighting planes and six helicopters were battling the new blaze in central Evia, along with 23 firefighters and 10 vehicles. The larger blaze, which broke out on August 3, destroyed most of the islands to the north and was still smoldering on Friday.

Two other large fires were also still burning in the southern Greek region of the Peloponnese, where hundreds of French, German, Austrian and Czech firefighters assisted their Greek colleagues.

A multinational firefighting force assisting Greece will remain in place, civil protection spokesman Spyros Georgious said. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called the fires Greece’s biggest ecological disaster in decades.

Several other Mediterranean countries have suffered forest fires in recent weeks. In Italy, firefighters have intervened hundreds of times in Sicily, which on Wednesday recorded what is believed to be the highest temperature on record in Europe with 48.8 degrees, and in the southern region of Calabria. Local people were evacuated from Tivoli, east of Rome, on Friday.

Sizzling Spain

In Spain, where temperatures are expected to reach 46 degrees in some places this weekend, firefighters contained a fire in Catalonia on Friday but another blaze continued to burn near the town of Rubia in the northwest.

Spain’s national meteorological office, AEMET, said on Friday that almost the entire country faces a high, very high or extreme risk of forest fires, with 15 of its 17 autonomous regions on alert for high temperatures.

The Portuguese government has placed 14 of the country’s 18 regions on fire alert, Prime Minister Antonio Costa warning that the next few days will be difficult, while fires have left 71 people dead in northern Algeria and dozens of fires have been recorded since Monday in Tunisia.

Worsening drought and heat linked to climate change fueled wildfires in the western United States and the Russian region of northern Siberia, where a state of emergency was declared on Friday to mobilize fire fighting resources from other Russian regions.

Officials on Friday reported 117 active forest fires covering nearly 1.4 million hectares in the vast northeastern Siberian territory of Sakha, also known as Yakutia, which covers more than 308 million hectares. . Experts said a 2007 decision to disband a national aviation network tasked with tracking the fires contributed to the disaster. Guardian