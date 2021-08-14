Sweet moments of Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan





Qixi falls on August 14th This year. On this special day, let’s watch the love story of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. Married for 34 years, Xi and Peng are seen by many in China as a good example of marriage. “A responsible husband” Xi is widely known as a good leader determined to wholeheartedly serve the people, but also a great companion and a “responsible husband,” in Peng’s words. “I have a very happy family. My wife and I both have our own careers, but we work together to build the family,” said Xi, then secretary of the Communist Party of from China (CPC) Zhejiang Provincial Committee, said in a 2004 TV interview. Although Xi and Peng were separated by their professional duties most of the time, they shared a mutual understanding and concern for each other. It is quite cold in winter in Fujian Province where Xi worked, so Peng sewed a quilt for her husband. When Peng was working with the Spring Festival Gala, Xi would bake dumplings and wait for his wife to come home for the reunion dinner. “After being married for over a decade, I call my wife by phone every day, even though we don’t have a lot of time to be together,” he said in the interview. Twenty-one photos were spotted in the office where President Xi gave his 2021 New Year’s speech along with several family photos, including one of Xi and Peng in front of the Great Fountain (Dashuifa), one of the most well-known sites. ruins of the Old Summer Palace in Beijing and a single photo of Peng in his youth. A humble and frugal couple Xi and Peng got married in September 1987. They had a simple dinner with a few colleagues and friends as a celebration, instead of a traditional wedding ceremony. On the eve of the 2015 Spring Festival, Xi revisited the village of Liangjiahe in the northwest Shaanxi Province, where he had previously worked and lived for almost seven years. He introduced Peng Liyuan to the residents there with the local accent, saying, “She’s my wife. Holding hands on the world stage After making appearances hand-in-hand on the international stage on several occasions, Xi and Peng’s love story has garnered admiration around the world. In Australia, during an inspection of from China The Antarctic science research vessel Xuelong, when Xi climbed into a higher cabin, turned and reached out to Peng to help him up. During a state visit to India in September 2014, Peng was invited to sit on a swing. After swaying for a while, she motioned for Xi to join her. He sat up quickly, enjoying the time with Peng on the swing. The couple also wore matching outfits on various occasions. “Do not cut off true love because of a great distance, never forget it in your busy daily life, do not ignore it during endless work.” That’s what Xi said and what he’s working on. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-14/Qixi-love-story-Sweet-moments-of-Xi-Jinping-and-his-wife-Peng-Liyuan-12IqUZ0rYas/index.html SOURCE CGTN Related links www.cgtn.com



