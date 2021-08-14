Jokowi supports rice exports in case national food stocks are sufficient





Immediately work on potential agricultural raw materials to be developed. Provide farmers with better access to capital, technological innovations and assistance. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reported that rice exports can be carried out if there is sufficient domestic food stocks. “If we calculate the rice stocks, and if they are in surplus, then we can export,” Jokowi said at the presidential palace in Bogor on Saturday. Jokowi made this statement during the “Release of Sovereign Agricultural Export” event organized by videoconference connected to 17 gates of the port of Free export or Sovereign Export. “The Minister of Agriculture also indicated that we have started to export rice to Saudi Arabia. I recalled that we have made calculations and that the existing stocks are sufficient to meet national needs. Therefore, national needs are the priority, while excess stocks will be exported, ”the president explained. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo previously noted that one of the products exported to Saudi Arabia was rice. In addition, cut up chicken meat was exported to Japan, Timor Leste, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. “The domestic and foreign markets must continue to strengthen. In the country, we should invite people to give preference to our own agricultural products and to buy them as well as to consume the healthy food products of our country,” the president stressed. Jokowi stressed that exports to foreign markets were intensive and integrated, as exported products had started to enter non-traditional markets. Related news: Indonesian President pushes to develop more export products “This is our opportunity, a very good dynamic during this pandemic, so the market potential is more and more enormous,” he noted. Jokowi called on governors, regents and mayors to explore the potential of agricultural exports in their respective regions. “Work immediately on potential agricultural products to be developed. Provide farmers with better access to capital, technological innovations and assistance,” he said. The president mentioned having initiated several discussions with the main leaders of the banking sector in order to pay particular attention to the agricultural sector. “It is because it is an opportunity similar to what the Minister of Agriculture said about no one (Amorphophallus muelleri). There is a huge market that we can penetrate, but please don’t export it in raw form, especially as tubers, at least in already processed form or finished products, ”he said. points out. Some 17 locations for agricultural exports simultaneously include the port of Tanjung Perak, with export products valued at Rs 1.3 trillion; Soekarno Hatta Airport, 40.36 billion rupees; Dwikora seaport, 194.31 billion rupees; Port Pelindo 1, trillion rupees; Port of Belawan, 431.6 billion rupees; Port of Tanjung Priok, 435.1 billion rupees; and the port of Tanjung Emas, 400.57 billion rupees. The other 10 sites are in the towns of Balikpapan, Bandar Lampung, Padang, Batam, Makassar, Banjarmasin, Palembang, Jambi, Tanjung Balai and Manado, with export products worth Rs 7.29 trillion. Related news: Trade Minister sees Indonesian exports improve

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/183998/jokowi-backs-rice-exports-in-case-domestic-food-stocks-suffice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos