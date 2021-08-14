Tejashwi Yadav asks Prime Minister Modi to announce the completion of a caste census from the Red Fort





Patna: Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav insists on his demand for a caste census. Tejashwi continuously asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the proposed caste census in 2021. In this regard, just one day before Independence Day, Tejashwi tweeted and asked Prime Minister Modi to announce the census of castes. He called on Prime Minister Modi to announce a caste census during his Independence Day speech after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort tomorrow. Announce the Fort Rouge caste census Tejashwi tweeted on Saturday: “Parliament is not the right place to announce it, but tomorrow, on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a “Ethnic census” from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to give an appropriate impetus to the upliftment and inclusive development work of the poor, disadvantaged, neglected and backward sections of Indian society. “ Tejashwi writes to PM Modi Earlier on Friday, Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote to the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste-based census. The Leader of the Opposition wrote in his letter: “The Indian government conducts a census study every 10 years to understand the expected progress in achieving the collective goals of policy formulation, budget allocation and collective goals. under the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ in India and to give appropriate impetus to development work in the country. ” Tejashwi had said: “The central government has provided written information to Parliament not to proceed with the caste census, which is regrettable. Scheduled and backward classes have not been able to make the required progress for years. In such a situation, if the caste census is not carried out now, the educational, social, political and economic condition of the backward and registered castes will neither be properly assessed, nor will there be appropriate policy formulation related to. their improvement, nor will the budgetary allocation be made in proportion to their population.

