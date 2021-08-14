An expensive ride on the Montenegro highway from nowhere to nowhere





MATESEVO, Montenegro One of the most expensive roads in the world crosses the mountains of Montenegro, flying over deep gorges on towering bridges, before reaching its destination: a muddy field outside a hamlet with a few dozen houses, many of which are empty. Mirka Adzic, a resident of the hamlet of Matesevo (population: about fifteen), said she was delighted that there would soon be a modern highway so close to her home because it would save her from taking a dangerous mountain track. , previously the only access to the outside world. But, while she likes the new China-built highway that is supposed to open in November at a cost of nearly a billion dollars after six years of hazardous work, she doesn’t quite get it two years late.

Struggling to provide for a family with her husband’s meager salary as a driver for the Chinese construction company that built the road, she is baffled that her country, one of the poorest in Europe, committed so much money to a gargantuan state of the art engineering project. Montenegro is now grappling with debts to China which total more than a third of the government’s annual budget.

Ms. Adzic is not alone. The new Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapic, who succeeded the government that signed the road and loan contracts with China in 2014 at the end of last year, has described the highway as a megalomaniac project that will go from nowhere to nowhere and his country’s finances are very strained. It has also plunged China into the convoluted geopolitical struggles of the Balkans. Montenegro, which infuriated Russia, a close friend of China, by joining NATO in 2017, is now struggling to balance its heavy debts to Beijing with its ambitions to align itself more closely with the West. Hailed by China as the first triumph of its Belt and Road initiative, a vast infrastructure program announced in 2013 by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Montenegro highway has merged China’s outsized ambitions with those of Milo Djukanovic, Prime Minister of the Balkans when work on the road began. But, with the demise of Mr. Djukanovics’ party for the first time in 30 years after last year’s election, the highway has become a lightning rod for accusations of waste, corruption and inflated ambitions that don’t match. not to economic reality.

I don’t have any proof yet, but all of this points to corruption, Mr Krivokapic, the new prime minister, said in an interview in Podgorica, the Montenegrin capital. From an economic point of view, this highway is probably not profitable. According to the original plan, the 25-mile stretch built by China was to be part of a 100-mile highway project connecting the port city of Bar on the Adriatic coast to the border with Serbia. The route promised to make Montenegro, a nation of just 600,000 inhabitants, a transport hub for the Balkan region and boost economic activity in the disadvantaged north of the country.

But with the highway running out in the middle of a largely uninhabited forest and no funds available to expand it, the company has generated a wave of speculation about Chinese targets in the Balkans and the motives of the previous government. who signed it. Deputy Security Minister Dritan Abazovic said in an interview that he had nothing against China, which just wants to be present in the region. But he questioned the wisdom of taking a huge loan from China in order to hire a Chinese company that imports Chinese workers and then brings all the money back to China, a typical practice for infrastructure companies. Chinese working abroad.

Mr. Abazovic, who traveled to Brussels in March to call for help from the European Union by refinancing the Chinese loan, added: They have made an incredible deal for China’s interests. On our side, it was a disaster. Mr Djukanovic, who chaired the agreement, in power in Montenegro from 1990 until his party’s electoral defeat last year, dismissed the new government’s complaints as political noise, insisting in an interview on the fact that China had no interest in interfering in Montenegro’s affairs. Over the course of his long career, Mr. Djukanovic prospered playing with rival powers, aligning first with Serbia under Slobodan Milosevic, then with wealthy Russian investors, including tycoons close to the Kremlin. He later turned to the United States, which ignored its past to get Montenegro to join NATO, while reaching out to China, which offered loans that neither American nor European banks. did not see fit. It led Montenegro to independence in 2006, making it the last former Republic of Yugoslavia to become a separate state. Now out of power, despite still serving as the largely ceremonial president, Mr. Djukanovic has presented the heckling around the China-built highway as another twist on what he sees as a Russian scheme. to assert its influence in Montenegro. The pro-Moscow deputies are not represented in the new government, but, out of hostility towards Mr. Djukanovic, they generally support him.

By attacking the Chinese highway, Djukanovic said, these lawmakers are helping Russia’s ambitions to stop NATO and European Union enlargement in the region as well.

Having changed allegiance so many times, Mr. Djukanovic inspires little confidence in Montenegro, especially as his own government has shrouded the highway project in a thick cloud of secrecy. Sometimes it seems like they’re building a rocket base, not a road, said Dejan Milovac of MANS, a Montenegrin research group focused on anti-corruption work and a longtime highway critic. A 2014 loan agreement with Exim Bank of China, a state lender, was made public and revealed that China could seize property in the event of default, as it did in Sri Lanka, where it seized the main port after the country fell behind on a Chinese loan. But almost all other documents relating to the Montenegrin highway have been classified. When Mr. Djukanovic first pitched the idea, several foreign companies, including Bechtel, the US engineering and construction giant, expressed interest. Bechtel came up with a more modest and less expensive project, but lost to a larger and much more expensive proposal from the China Road and Bridge Corporation. Robert Gelbard, the Clinton administration’s envoy to the Balkans, recalled advising Djukanovic he should be wary of hiring the Chinese company, telling him that Poland recently canceled its own road contract with another Chinese company and sued it for poor quality work.

Mr Djukanovic said the China Road and Bridge Corporation was chosen simply because it came up with the best deal. The company refused to make its staff available for interviews, and its Beijing headquarters did not respond to written questions. The funding, however, caused serious headaches in Montenegro. A loan from Eximbank to finance the project was denominated in dollars, which made Montenegro, which uses the euro, vulnerable to the vagaries of foreign exchange markets. Interest has been set at 2% per annum, far more than what European lenders usually charge for infrastructure loans.

It was a horrible deal, of course, said Milojko Spajic, Montenegro’s new finance minister. He recently negotiated a so-called swap deal with European and US banks that effectively converted the Chinese dollar loan to euros with an interest rate of 0.87%. Montenegro made its first payment on the Chinese loan last month and, Spajic said, it will not default. A 2012 study conducted by a UK company for Montenegro’s Ministry of Transport warned that construction costs would be unusually high due to mountainous terrain. Despite this, his cost estimates were considerably lower than the more than $ 900 million charged by the China Road and Bridge Corporation to build the 25-mile, but particularly difficult, stretch of the highway. An earlier feasibility study, in 2007, by Louis Berger, an engineering firm in Paris, warned that traffic along the proposed highway would not be high enough to justify an investment on a purely financial basis. But he added that social, political and economic factors should be taken into account before making the decision whether or not to continue with the proposed program. Almost $ 280 million, more than half of the total amount paid to local subcontractors, went to a single Montenegro company, Bemax, officially owned by a former cafe owner who, before embarking on construction of roads, had no engineering experience. work, according to MANS, the research group.

Nebojsa Medojevic, Member of Parliament, claimed that Bemax actually belonged to a close adviser to Mr Djukanovic, Milan Rocen, former ambassador to Moscow. Mr. Djukanovic denied this, saying he had of course asked his advisor and was assured that the claims were false. Mr. Rocen himself categorically denied owning Bemax. We joked about it, Mr Djukanovic said. These are just speculations by political opponents. The corruption charges, he added, have nothing to do with reality in my case.

The new government says it would like to complete construction of the entire length of the highway, preferably with funding from Europe rather than China, and will not leave it stranded in the empty forest. With their stretch of road now almost finished, many Chinese workers have left. Those who remain seem skeptical about building the entire highway. Montenegro is too poor. They don’t have enough money to continue, mocked Shen Wei, a laborer from central China’s Henan Province, standing outside a nearly deserted construction camp. I just want to go home, he added. Alisa Doggramadzieva contributed reporting from Podgorica, Montenegro.

